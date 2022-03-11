Racing Snaps for Saturday, March 5, 2022

Racing Snaps for Saturday, March 5, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
|
Part-owner Anthony Shoucair (right) and jockey Phillip Parchment after the win by Peaky Blinders, the first time of asking. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Groom Frank Spencer parades his charge Father Patrick.
Secret Identity (Matthew Bennett) makes her way onto the racetrack for competition.
Desmond Lewis (right), representing owner Vincent Maine, and trainer Fitzgerald Richards pose with the SVREL 5th Anniversary Trophy after Patriarch won the event.
Trainer Jason DaCosta (left) and Anthony Thomas after the win by Three Times Lucky.
Jockey Dane Nelson pampers Crafty and Ready as the foreigner romps the second race.
