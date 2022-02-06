Rademakers disappointed after 'chaotic' Arnett draw with Humble Lion

Arnett Gardens Assistant Coach Eric Rademakers was left bitterly disappointed after his team twice let a lead slip to end up with a 2-2 draw with Humble Lion in the Jamaica Premier League on Tuesday.

“We were ahead two times in the game and even still created some chances after the 2-2. We are disappointed that we didn't take the three points home,” he said after the game.

Rademakers believes that the style of play of Humble Lion hindered his team and the way they wanted to play, which contributed to the eventual result.

“I think it was a very physical game, so there were a lot of moments where the flow of the game stopped and there were moments where there were injuries or falls or discussions with the referees. That prevented the flow and for us to get into the game, so there were swings left and right, depending on the flow of the game

“I think there were a few calls made with the referee that I think added to the chaotic game we eventually had, but it is what it is and we couldn't put the last one in the back of the net,” he lamented.

Going into Saturday's round of matches, Arnett Gardens sit in fourth place on four points from three games, but this is not pleasing to Rademakers.

“If you have four points after three games, you're not happy. We like to go with the quality we have in the camp and I think the quality that we have, if we get to our potential, we should be winning the premier league.

“So, I think with that comes a certain expectation, not just set by us as coaches, but players realise their potential that is there.”

The major positive for the coach was the contribution of veteran player Fabian Reid who got the two goals in his first start for the season.

“With his experience and his track record over the years of scoring goals and his experience in the league and overall, what he means to Arnett, he is a very important player for us to have fully fit.

“That's when he can bring all of his value and we saw that he is getting closer to being fully fit and in his first start he gets two goals, so we are happy with that,” he said.

Arnett were scheduled to play fifth place Harbour View in the first game of match week four on Saturday at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at UWI Mona.

— Dwayne Richards