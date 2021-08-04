Rain claims T20I finale as Pakistan win series

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Rain completed its demolition job of the four-match Twenty20 International series here yesterday, allowing only 18 balls before forcing the second straight no-result at Guyana National Stadium.

Sent in, West Indies stormed to 30 without loss with Andre Fletcher on 17 and veteran left-hander Chris Gayle on 12, before the heavens opened at 11:15 am to force a halt in the contest.

The inclement weather continued unabated for the next two hours and when it finally cleared, a re-started of 2:00 pm had been carded, with the contest reduced to nine overs per side.

But before players could take the field, another downpour ensued, this time snuffing out any further hopes of a re-start.

Last week's opener in Barbados was also abandoned due to rain while last Sunday's third game was also wrecked by the weather.

Pakistan won the only completed game of the series, taking the second T20 International by seven runs to win the series.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said while he was disappointed by the outcome, the weather's influence on the series was out of their control.

“Obviously a series of five matches at the start [and] we only got the opportunity to play one so as a team we were looking forward to trying to finish off this bloc of matches with some wins,” Pollard said afterwards.

“But sometimes in life, you control what you can control and this is one of the times we can't control what transpired.”

The series had been scheduled to be five matches but was reduced to a four-match affair after the preceding three-match One-Day International series against Australia was re-jigged, due to a positive COVID-19 result returned by a member of the West Indies support staff.

It meant Saturday's victory here when the visitors successfully defending 157, proved the decisive element in the rain-hit tour but Pakistan Captain Babar Azam said his side were also frustrated by the lack of playing time.