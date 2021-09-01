Rain ruins opener after SA strike early blow in women’s match against Windies

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Rain wrecked the opening Twenty20 International between West Indies Women and South Africa Women here yesterday, forcing a no-result in the contest at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

Asked to chase 136 for victory, West Indies had reached 21 for one in the third over of their reply, when the inclement weather ended the game abruptly.

Prior to the arrival of rain, the hosts had suffered two key blows, with hard-hitting opener Deandra Dottin forced to retire hurt for four off the third ball of the innings.

And her partner Hayley Matthews followed for eight in the third over, caught at the wicket of fast bowler Marizanne Kapp with the score on 21.

Earlier, the Proteas had rallied to 135 for three off their 20 overs after opting to bat first, with Kapp top-scoring with 36, Laura Wolvaardt getting 35 and Lizelle Lee, 30.

Lee struck four fours in a run-a-ball knock, posting 31 off 26 deliveries for the first wicket with Dane van Niekerk (15) before adding a further 45 for the second wicket with Kapp who punched three fours off 43 deliveries.

When both fell for 11 runs in the space of 12 balls, Wolvaardt lashed a couple of fours and sixes in a 21-ball cameo, putting on 48 in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Tazmin Brits (14).

The second game is scheduled for the same venue tomorrow.

Scoreboard

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN

L Lee run out 30

D van Niekerk c Mohammed b Matthews 15

M Kapp c Cooper b Mohammed 36

L Wolvaardt not out 35

T Brits not out 14

Extras (lb1, w4) 5

TOTAL (3 wkts, 20 overs) 135

Did not bat: Sune Luus, C Tryon, +T Chetty, M Klaas, A Khaka, N Mlaba

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-76, 3-87

Bowling: Connell 2-0-19-0 (w2), Alleyne 3-0-16-0, Matthews 4-0-27-1, Mohammed 4-0-23-1, Joseph 4-0-22-0, Selman 3-0-27-0.

WEST INDIES WOMEN

D Dottin ret. hurt 4

H Matthews c wkp Chetty b Kapp 8

Kyshona Knight not out 3

Extras (b4, w2) 6

TOTAL (1 wkt, 2.5 overs) 21

Did not bat: +Kycia Knight, C Nation, B Cooper, A Alleyne, *A Mohammed, S Selman, S Connell, Q Joseph.

Fall of wickets: 1-21.

Bowling: Kapp 1.5-0-15-1 (w2), Ayabonga Khaka 1-0-2-0.

Result: No-result.

Toss: South Africa Women.

Umpires: Danesh Ramdhanie, Jacqueline Williams.