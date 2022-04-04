Rampant Spurs go fourth, West Ham leave Everton in relegation danger

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Tottenham powered into fourth place in the Premier League with a 5-1 rout of Newcastle, while West Ham's 2-1 victory pushed Everton deeper into relegation trouble on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side staged a stirring comeback to make it five wins from their last six league games.

Newcastle struck first through Fabian Schar, but Ben Davies equalised before the break in north London.

Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn netted after half-time as Tottenham climbed above bitter rivals Arsenal on goal difference.

Arsenal, who have two games in hand on Tottenham, can regain fourth place if they avoid defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Regardless of that result, Tottenham are firmly in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

In turmoil when Conte arrived in November to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham have renewed hope of an uplifting end to the season.

At the London Stadium, David Moyes' side moved up to sixth place thanks to Jarrod Bowen's second-half winner on the forward's return from a month out with a foot injury.

Aaron Cresswell had put West Ham ahead with a superb 32nd-minute free kick before Mason Holgate equalised with a deflected effort soon after the interval.

Everton were effectively out of the contest when Michael Keane was sent off midway through the second half.

Everton's fifth defeat in their last six league games leaves them languishing just three points above the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard's team have two games in hand on third-bottom Watford, but their proud record of playing in the top flight every season since 1954-55 remains under serious threat.

Beaten in two of their previous three league matches, West Ham are just three points behind Tottenham and Arsenal.