Randy Phillips bows into action at All Jamaica Championships today

TOP seed Roland “Randy” Phillips will bow into action against Jason Duval today as the 2021 All-Jamaica Tennis Championships continues at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Sports Club, starting at 4:00 pm.

Phillips will be playing his first-round singles match and should easily dispose of his unseeded opponent to advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, the championships lost its second seed player, Jacob Bicknell, who has withdrawn due to illness according to Tournament Director David Sanguinetti.

Six other seeds made easy progress into the second round, which begins today.

Third seed Dwayne Pagon was too strong for his opponent Jonathan Tomlinson and won in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Pagon will face Klye Willwood today. Former many-time men's singles champion Damion Johnson, seeded at five, also breezed through his first-round match, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Bradley Wynter.

Other seeds to advance are fourth seed Duainne Miller, who defeated unseeded Daniel Giles in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

Sixth seed Yussuf Migoko rushed past unseeded Jonathan Marsh 6-0, 6-0.

David Goldsmith, seeded seventh, defeated unseeded Philip Lambert 6-1, 6-3 while eighth seed Matthew Rodriques got past unseeded Gerry Hunter who retired at 7-6, 3-0 down.

John Azar's men's open first-round match against Javan Hewitt was halted due to fading light, with the set locked at 1-1. This match is scheduled to resume today. Azar won the first set 7-6 and Hewitt took the second set 6-3.

The unseeded players advancing in the men's open singles were James Sampson, who beat Fletcher Jones 6-1, 6-1; Adam Harris brushed aside Antonio Bowland 6-0, 6-0; Julius Biggs beat Mario Campbell 6-2, 6-0.

Players receiving walkovers were Roshane Allen against Garnett James, and Kyle Millwood against Dane Vernon.

Meanwhile, in the men's 45 and over pro, top seed Brenton Whyte moved into the second round with a 7-5, 4-0 win over Warrenton Dixon, who retied in the second set.

Peter Bery defeated Bruce Hart 6-1, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker); Warrenton Dixon beat Garen Williams 7-5, 4-0 (retired); while Gar Darby gained a walkover against Stan Warren.

