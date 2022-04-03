Ravel the hero

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Ravel Morrison, who scored Jamaica's winner in their 2-1 win over Honduras in a World Cup qualifier in midweek, was relegation-threatened Derby County's hero on Saturday, striking a vital late winner in a 1-0 victory over Preston North End.

In an English Championship match at Pride Park that saw both sides finish with 10 men, the 29-year-old Morrison came off the bench on 68 minutes to rifle home a loose ball in the box with 10 minutes left and move the Rams off the bottom of the table.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when a corner created havoc in the Preston penalty area and goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made two saves before the ball broke to Morrison, who fired home the winner.

Morrison's goal sees Wayne Rooney's men — earlier docked a massive 21 points for going into administration and admitting breaches of English Football League accounting rules — move above Peterborough United into 23rd, six points from safety, while Preston, without a win in three, dropped to 15th.

Preston defender Liam Lindsay was sent off just after the half-hour mark for hauling down Tom Lawrence as he went through on goal. The numbers were evened up after 55 minutes when Derby's Max Bird was shown a red card for a tackle on Ben Whiteman.

“We created chances and I'm delighted for Ravel [Morrison] getting the goal,” Manager Rooney said.

Morrison's Jamaica teammate Leon Bailey, who converted a penalty against Honduras, came close to scoring for Premier League outfit Aston Villa, the winger having an excellent first-half effort from distance tipped over by goalkeeper Jose Sa, but hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers ran out 2-1 winners in the Midlands derby.

Midfielder Garath McCleary, 34, who made 24 appearances for the Reggae Boyz between 2013 and 2016, opened the scoring on 18 minutes as Wycombe Wanderers beat lowly Doncaster Rovers 2-0 at Adams Park to move to the cusp of the League One play-off places.

Albanian youngster Anis Mehmeti provided the cross for McCleary to head home.

In the fifth-tier National League, 33-year-old Reuben Reid, a striker of Jamaican descent, salvaged a point for Yeovil Town with an 82nd-minute equaliser in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Barnet .

Bermuda midfielder Willie Clemons, meanwhile, scored for third-placed Stowmarket Town in the 32nd minute, but the hosts were forced to settle for a point as lowly Barking hit back to draw 2-2 in the seventh-tier Isthmian League North.