REBECCA SPENCER — Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

1) Which school did you attend?

I went to Rooks Heath High School in England.

2) What is it like playing football at the highest level?

Playing football at the highest level is challenging in every moment, there are plenty of ups and downs but it's also very rewarding.

3) What would people be surprised to know about you?

I started out as a striker when I first started playing football.

4) If it wasn't football, what else would you be doing?

I reckon I'd have enjoyed working in health care, I enjoy taking care of people in need.

5) How do you measure success?

I measure success through personal growth. If I set certain goals for each season and I achieve them, that's certainly a successful season.

6) Whats your vision for your sport?

My vision is equality for all.

7) Worst sporting moment?

My worst sporting moment was probably my first long-term injury; it certainly opened my eyes and I had to grow my mindset instantly to turn things into positives.

8) Best sporting moment?

I don't think I have a fave moment in sport, I've been lucky enough to have been a part of some really successful teams.

9) Favourite food?

I enjoy most cuisines, but I'd say I enjoy Mediterranean dishes the most as there is a lot of variety, I'm pescatarian so I eat mostly seafoods.

10) Favourite song and singer?

I like most genres of music so I think this depends on my mood, I couldn't choose just one songwriter or song.