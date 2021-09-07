Recalled veteran Je-Vaughn Watson ready to give

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Veteran footballer Je-Vaughn Watson, recalled to Jamaica's squad for tomorrow's pivotal World Cup qualifier against hosts Costa Rica, says he wants to offer much-needed steel to the midfield.

“I bring to the table what I always bring, which is work rate, try to keep the team organised, and try to be a leader out there whether things are bad or good,” he told the Jamaica Observer shortly after the Reggae Boyz delegation arrived in San Jose yesterday afternoon.

“Some people appreciate it, some don't, but at the end of the day when I play for Jamaica I play with my heart. I've been in that holding midfield role about 15 to 20 years.

“I'm always here to do what I have to do for my country and, personally, the dream is to try to get to a World Cup,” the central midfielder, who turns 38 next month, added.

Watson, who made his national debut in 2008, most recently played for Jamaica against Antigua and Barbuda in a Concacaf Nations League fixture nearly two years ago.

The Concacaf octagonal contest versus Costa Rica tomorrow will be the third for the Boyz during a gruelling seven-day window which began with a gut-wrenching 1-2 loss away to Mexico last week, followed by a calamitous 0-3 thumping at the hands of Panama on Sunday.

In the loss to Panama, especially during an abysmal opening 45 minutes, Jamaica were disorganised in every third of the pitch. They were unable to hold onto the ball for any sustain period, lacked purpose in attack, and had no cohesion in their defensive set-up.

“The team is not in a panic mode, but at this stage we need to start gathering points. All the players — the ones based in England and elsewhere — want to get to the World Cup, so we have to turn this around, and quickly. In football, sometimes you get a bad stint and I think this is one of them,” Watson explained.

Last season he represented Austin Bold FC in the United Soccer League, and is gearing up to land a contract in Egypt. He said he has been using a stint at Humble Lions in the Jamaica Premier League to stay sharp.

“I played two games with Humble Lions, trying to get back into shape, trying to get fit. I still want to play at the highest level, and I know I have to have that conditioning and fitness. I think I'm at a level where I can compete. I think I'm at 80 per cent right now, because I want to get more match fitness, but the heart is willing and the mind is going to take me.”

The Reggae Boyz are at the base of Concacaf final-stage qualifying league, which comprises eight teams playing in a round robin, home-and-away format, without a point.

Costa Rica, who lost 0-1 at home to Mexico on Sunday, are seventh with one point.

Mexico lead with six points, followed by Panama (four), Canada (two), Honduras (two), United States (two), and El Salvador, who are also on two points.

The top three teams in the table will progress automatically to the 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-placed finisher heading to an intercontinental play-off for one more spot in Qatar.

