Record breaker
Bouwahjgie runs PB to take 100m record at Corporate Area Development MeetMonday, March 07, 2022
|
BY DWAYNE RICHARDS
|
KINGSTON College sprinter Nkrumie Bouwahjgie produced a personal best 10.40 seconds to break the record and win gold in the Class 1 Boys' 100m final at the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet on Saturday morning.
“It was just routine. I listened to the coach's instructions, came out here focused, and executed. Routine,” said Bouwahjgie who broke the record 10.45 seconds set by his former teammate Roshaun Rowe in 2020.
Quickest out of the blocks, the diminutive sprinter had the field covered after the first 10 metres and stormed to victory, looking easy all the way to the tape.
“I am pleased, knowing that I am coming from a little hamstring injury, so it's a very grateful feeling,” he said.
While feeling motivated by the victory, the KC team captain said that the entire team is feeling inspired.
“Getting a personal best contributes to my confidence 100 per cent because this is just the start,” he said.
Bouwahjgie has aims of making the Jamaica team to the 49th CARIFTA Games scheduled to be held in Kingston, Jamaica, next month and will be at the trials to select the team this coming weekend.
“I want to make the team. Nothing too spectacular, I just want to make the team,” he said.
The CARIFTA Games trials start this Friday, March 11, at the National Stadium in St Andrew.
