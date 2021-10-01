PHOTO: Reddy Soap for Arnett Gardens FC

PHOTO: Reddy Soap for Arnett Gardens FCFriday, October 01, 2021
|
Front row (from left) Arnett Gardens Football Club players Danari Deacon, and Captain Romeo
Gutherie. Back row (from left) William Price, Jonoy Cunningham, Marlon Martin, Shaquan Davis,
and Amal Knight display bars of soap, from the Reddy line of natural soaps, each formulated with
a specific purpose in mind. The line includes Reddy Germicidal or Carbolic soap, Reddy Repellent
soap, Reddy Charcoal soap, Reddy soap for Tight & Cool Skin, and Reddy Antibacterial soap.
Reddy Soap is a proud club sponsor for the Arnett Gardens Football Club and as club sponsor,
the company erected Reddy Soap billboards in Arnett Gardens, provided branded jerseys, and
samples of Reddy soaps were handed over to each player of the Arnett Gardens Football Club.
