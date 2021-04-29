In or out?
LONDON, England (CMC) — Media reports here say Southampton midfielder Nathan Redmond is currently weighing up an offer from the Jamaica Football Federation to switch his allegiance to the Reggae Boyz.
The 27-year-old Redmond, who was born in Birmingham and has a single cap for the Three Lions, qualifies to represent Jamaica through his father.
That game nearly four years ago against Germany was a friendly and saw Redmond come off the bench as a second-half substitute.
In preparation for their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, Jamaica are building their squad around a plethora of England-based stars, with the likes of Reading's Liam Moore, Watford's Andre Gray, Swansea City's Jamal Lowe and Bristol City's Kasey Palmer, all recently making their debuts for the Caribbean powerhouses.
And Redmond, who has turned out for England at every youth level, is expected to add another dimension to the Reggae Boys line-up ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers in September which will see them battling alongside Mexico, Costa Rica, USA and Honduras.
Earlier this year, Redmond said he was yet to discuss the matter of his international allegiance with his family.
“Obviously it's been difficult to see people during lockdown. So I've not really spoken to the family about that,” said Redmond, who has previously played for Birmingham City and Norwich City.
“That's a decision I guess for all of them to make with me, because I'm quite close with my family and whatever I do football-wise impacts them and our lives.”
Redmond has been in excellent scoring form of recent times, his double in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last month spurring Southampton to a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.
He netted the winner in the very next game in the Premier League to earn the Saints a thrilling 3-2 victory over Burnley at St Mary's.
Jamaica's only appearance at a World Cup finals came in 1998 when they beat Japan 2-1 in their only win of the group stage, boasting a squad which included the likes of England-born professionals like Deon Burton, Frank Sinclair and Paul Hall.
