Reflections of STATHS's record run at 'Gibson'

ON the Saturday morning of February 22, 1975, four young men departed from their high school located at 64 Spanish Town Road to participate in the 3rd annual Gibson Relays.

They left for the National Stadium as aspiring sprinters, and they returned to St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) campus with their names indelibly etched in the annals of Jamaican high school athletics.

For three of them it was a return to an event during which, in its past two offerings they had played cameo roles as Kingston College (KC), the host school, ran roughshod over its guests with no regards for the pleasantries usually bestowed upon an invitee.

This time, the young men of STATHS vowed it would be different as they were more experienced now and they had a hammer.

The STATHS team of Orlanzo Ffolkes, Paul “Jukimbar” Williams, Raymond Vassell and Everod “Sammy” Samuels arrived at the stadium in a no-nonsense mood. Interestingly, so did KC and Camperdown, setting the stage for a tantalising 4x100m Class One race and the attendant bragging rights associated with that crown.

The drama began in earnest in the heats when the highly-thought-of KC failed to make it to the finish line — Balfour Reid would have to wait a few more weeks for National Stadium glory. An impressive heat win by the Bumper Hall quartet got the attention of the fans, especially the closing rush of “Sammy”. However, Camperdown were equally impressive in winning their heat and their pristine baton changes did not go unnoticed.

The stadium was abuzz for the final. Camperdown, coached by Glen Mills, was drawn on the inside of their rival for the crown. Mills knew of the danger that loomed in Samuels.Vassell himself was confident and excited at the prospect of finally giving the STATHS boys their first track victory in any high school competition.

Ffolkes, more a 400m man than a pure sprinter, surprisingly lost little to Raymond Quarrie. However, the red and blue exchange was efficiently executed, giving Camperdown a slight lead. Jukimbar held his own against Lincoln “Socks” Samuels, and the former knew then that “STATHS could win this thing”.

Whilst the Socks to Errol Williams exchange was of the pristine variety, Jukimbar to Vassell was not as flawless. However, the youthful Vassell didn't lose much ground.

And while Camperdown appeared a real threat, the STATHS quartet snatched victory from literally out of nowhere and a record to boot as Samuels caught his final-leg rival a step before the finish line. The winning time of 41.9 seconds marked the first time in Jamaican high school history that a school went below 42.0 seconds in a 4x100m relay. Camperdown ran a remarkable 42.0 for second place.

That victory over schools with more track pedigree still brings a smile to the faces of the STATHS quartet. Pumped by the 1975 success, STATHS went on to win the 1976 and 1977 editions of the Gibson Relays Class One 4x100 for three consecutive triumphs. Not many schools to this day can claim the honour of winning the Class One 4x100 for three consecutive years.

Forty-seven years on, Ffolkes resides in Canada; Williams, a graduate of the College of Aeronautics in New York, lives in Georgia; and Vassell, a New York Institute of Technology graduate, resides in New York. The hammer, Samuels, is based in Massachusetts and works in a managerial capacity at one of the top universities there. All four stand as living testimony to STATHS's motto— “Honour, Diligence and Service”.

The Gibson/McCook Relays will be held at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Editor's note: Claude Bryan, a STATHS graduate, is one of the top track and field agents in the world and has managed Olympic Games and World Championship athletes, including Jamaicans Veronica Campbell-Brown, Dexter Lee, Lorraine Graham-Fenton, American Kendra Harrison and Bahamian Steven Gardiner.