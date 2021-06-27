Reggae Boy Amari'i Bell joins Luton Town on free transfer

LONDON, England (CMC) — Jamaica defender Amari'i Bell has joined Luton Town on a free transfer after being released by fellow English Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old left-back, who made his debut for the Reggae Boyz earlier this year, began his UK career with Birmingham City and in 2015 joined Fleetwood Town, where he made 137 appearances.

After joining Blackburn in 2018, Bell helped them win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Said Bell on his social media site: “New journey begins and one I'm thoroughly looking forward to. Can't wait to get the jersey on and fight for the cause.”

Luton Manager Nathan Jones said the south-east England club, nicknamed The Hatters, were “delighted” with Bell's decision.

“He's been at a very good football club at Blackburn, so we know he comes with good pedigree,” he said.

“He had a number of very good offers, and at no point are we the biggest offer financially, so all [these summer's signings] have come here for the right reasons and that's why we are delighted with the work we have done.”

In May 2019, Bell, who qualified to play for Jamaica through his grandparents, received an invitation to play for the Reggae Boyz ahead of team selection for the Concacaf Gold Cup, but was forced to withdraw through injury.

In March this year, he was one of six uncapped English-born players who received a call-up from the Jamaica Football Federation and this time he was able to accept, making his debut in the starting 11 for the friendly against the United States in Austria. He played the whole match, which Jamaica lost 4–1.

Bell also played in the friendly international matches against Serbia and Japan Under-24 in Japan earlier ths month.