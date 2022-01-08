Reggae Boy Antonio extends stay at West Ham

Reggae Boy Antonio extends stay at West HamSaturday, January 08, 2022
LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Michail Antonio has signed a new contract with English Premier League club West Ham United until 2024 with the option of a further year, the Hammers confirmed on Friday.
Antonio, 31, has scored 54 goals for West Ham — including eight this season — since joining the London club from Nottingham Forest in 2015. His contract was due to expire in 2023.
The UK-born striker, who has also scored twice for Jamaica since making his debut for the Reggae Boyz last year, became the Hammers' all-time Premier League top scorer earlier this season.
“We've extended one or two contracts behind the scenes,” West Ham Manager David Moyes said.
“We did Michail's contract about two months ago, but we've gone about our business quietly, trying to do things behind the scenes and trying to do things correctly.”
Added Antonio in a social media post: “What a year it's been. Ready to make 2022 even better!”
West Ham, fifth in the league, will next be in action on Sunday when they host Leeds United at London Stadium in their FA Cup third-round tie.
