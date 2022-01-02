Reggae Boy Antonio on target as Hammers survive late scare

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Michail Antonio struck his eighth club goal of the season as West Ham United survived a late scare to start the new year with a 3-2 English Premier League victory over Crystal Palace here Saturday.

West Ham capitalised on Palace's early profligacy at Selhurst Park on, taking the lead on 22 minutes when the 31-year-old Antonio slid in to convert Said Benrahma's sublime cross, no defender having tracked the striker's run.The visitors added two more before the break through Manuel Lanzini, the second from the penalty spot.

The hosts pulled a goal back seven minutes from time when Odsonne Edouard poked home Michael Olise's cross and the substitute then also curled a late free kick in for Palace's second, but they could not find a dramatic equaliser.

“It was a strange win because we didn't play so well,” West Ham Manager David Moyes said afterwards.

“The first two goals were really good and important because they gave us a platform.

“It was too close for comfort… but this time of year you take what you can get. You churn the players out and try to get them ready for games, so I have to praise the players for scoring three tonight and four against Watford [on Tuesday].”

The three points moved David Moyes' side back up to fifth in the table above Tottenham Hotspur, who had claimed an extra time winner at Watford earlier on Saturday