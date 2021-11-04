Reggae Boy Curtis Tilt heads Wigan top again

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Curtis Tilt headed Wigan Athletic back to the top of England's League One with a late winner on Tuesday night as the Latics came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Fleetwood Town.

Wigan were heading for a second-successive defeat as goals from Danny Andrew and Callum Morton put struggling Fleetwood in sight of a first-ever league victory over their visitors.

But three goals in 10 minutes completed Wigan's 3-2 comeback.

Callum Lang began the fightback after 62 minutes and Will Keane's seventh goal of the season — a 67th-minute header — brought the Latics level.

The recovery was completed when six-foot, four-inch defender Tilt, 30, who made his debut for Jamaica in a 4-1 defeat in a friendly against the United States in March, rose unmarked to convert Max Power's inswinging corner.

“We will have our ups and downs, but we stick together right until the end. Great character showed tonight,” Tilt said in a post on his social media site.

Striker Lewis Grabban, 33, who was called up to the Jamaica squad in 2015 but remains uncapped, salvaged a point for Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United, in an at-times ill-tempered Championship match which only really sprang to life in the final 15 minutes.

The Blades took the lead on 78 minutes when Billy Sharp ghosted into space down the left and squared for Morgan Gibbs-White to open the scoring. Substitute Grabban, introduced on 63 minutes, then turned in to level for the hosts five minutes later for his sixth goal of the season after Brennan Johnson curled into the box.

In another Championship match, a late header by Jonson Clarke-Harris, who is also of Jamaican descent, rescued a point for Peterborough United against visitors Huddersfield Town in a 1-1 draw.

Darren Ferguson, taking charge of his 500th game for Peterborough, introduced Clarke-Harris as a second-half substitute and was rewarded after 84 minutes when the striker guided in Harrison Burrows' excellent cross for his third goal of the season.

In League One, Mickel Miller, a 25-year-old forward of Jamaican descent, notched his second goal of the season for Rotherham United, but the visitors missed the chance to go second after Conor Washington's late goal secured Charlton Athletic a 1-1 draw at the Valley.

Two other players with Caribbean links were also on target in the English Football League Trophy.

Kieran Agard, a 32-year-old forward of Jamaican, Vincentian and Dominican descent, who overcame a serious knee injury in October, helped League One Plymouth Argyle defeat Arsenal Under-21s 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regulation.

Agard gave Plymouth the lead on 24 minutes with his second goal since joining the Pilgrims in September and also converted his spot kick.