Reggae Boy Grant joins Scunthorpe on permanent deal

Reggae Boy Grant joins Scunthorpe on permanent dealTuesday, February 01, 2022
|
LONDON, UK (CMC) — Reggae Boyz midfielder Anthony Grant has signed a permanent deal with bottom club Scunthorpe United following his exit from English League Two rivals Swindon Town.
The 34-year-old has played only seven games for his former club this season, his third campaign with the promotion-seeking Wiltshire outfit.
Grant, who made his debut for Jamaica last year, began his career with Chelsea where he made one senior appearance.
He subsequently played 623 senior games for 11 clubs, including Southend United, Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United, and Port Vale.
Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, who played for England at the youth level but is eligible to represent Jamaica or Barbados internationally through his heritage, has meanwhile joined championship outfit Huddersfield Town on a short-term deal.
Blackman, 28, who progressed through the Chelsea academy as a youth and was on the London club's books for nine years, is a free agent having left his last club, Los Angeles FC, after eight appearances in the 2021 Major League Soccer season.
Blackman's last club in England was Rotherham United, where he played 28 matches last season for Paul Warne's side.
“It's no surprise that he has real quality,” goalkeeper Coach Paul Clements said.
“You're not on the books at Chelsea for such a long period without that, but his attitude since coming in to train with us means that he also had a lot of potential to improve further.”
