Reggae Boy Gray helps QPR advance in FA Cup

LONDON, England (CMC) — Grenada defender Tyrone Sterling helped English National League South side Dulwich Hamlet secure a point in a 1-1 draw at sixth-tier promotion rivals Dartford on Saturday on a day dominated by FA Cup third-round matches.

The 34-year-old Spice Boy struck in the 13th minute for sixth-placed Dulwich, but the hosts, who sit one place above, salvaged a draw with a second-half goal through Jake Robinson.

Reggae Boy Andre Gray, 30, kept his nerve during an FA Cup shoot-out, slotting home his spot kick as Championship side Queens Park Rangers avoided a cup upset by beating League One leaders Rotherham United 8-7 on penalties after the game ended 1-1.

Reggae Boyz target Demarai Gray, meanwhile, equalised for Everton in the 21st minute at Championship outfit Hull City before the Premier League club advanced to the fourth round of the cup with a 3-2 extra-time victory, thanks to a 99th-minute goal by former England winger Andros Townsend who is of Jamaican descent.

Callum Robinson, 26, who has Reggae Boyz eligibility, fired Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion ahead just after the break following Karlan Grant's fine run and pass, but they finished with 10 men and missed a place in the cup's fourth round as Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion came from behind to win 2-1.

The turning point came when defender Cedric Kipre was dismissed on 69 minutes for two yellow card fouls in as many minutes.

Poland's Jakub Moder equalised to force extra time, before Neal Maupay beat former Brighton goalkeeper David Button with a first-time shot from 12 yards to send the visitors through.

West Brom, fourth in the Championship table, have now had three red cards in two games, Alex Mowatt and Sam Johnston having both been dismissed in the 1-1 draw with Cardiff on January 2.

In the south-west, teenager Daniel Jebbison, who was born in Canada of Jamaican heritage, rescued a point for League One outfit Burton Albion with his eighth goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at Cheltenham Town.

The home side dominated for most of the first half and took the lead through Callum Wright's volley in the 21st minute, but the visitors stepped up their game after the break and levelled in the 51st minute when Jacob Maddox's low cross from the right was touched in by 18-year-old Sheffield United loanee Jebbison.

The game finished all square between the mid-table sides for the second time this term.

Two Caribbean players both took an early bath after being dismissed.

Daniel Phillips, a 20-year-old Trinidad and Tobago midfielder, was sent off in the 73rd minute of League One Gillingham's home game against Ipswich Town after collecting two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

Gillingham, already 3-0 down, went on to lose 4-0 against Ipswich Town and remain in the relegation zone.

Barbados defender Krystian Pearce, 32, received a straight red for a bad tackle on Wes York in the 87th minute of Hereford's National League North match at Brackley, whose 1-0 win was secured in the 54th minute with the decider from Tre Mitford, 27, a striker of Guyanese descent.