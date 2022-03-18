Reggae Boy Gray scores again, but QPR lose

LONDON, England (CMC) – Reggae Boy Andre Gray gave Queens Park Rangers (QPR) an interval lead, but he was upstaged by a wonder strike from Djed Spence – who is of Jamaican descent – that helped Nottingham Forest come from behind to beat their English Championship rivals 3-1 at the City Ground on Wednesday night.

Striker Gray slotted the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on 40 minutes for this third goal in successive matches to put QPR ahead before 21-year-old wing-back Spence's spectacular 25-yard strike brought Forest level.

Ryan Yates then put the home side ahead with seven minutes to go before Brennan Johnson completed the scoring shortly afterwards.

The result sees QPR drop down to sixth while Forest move up to eighth, one point behind the visitors with a game in hand after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

Lewis Baker, who has Reggae Boyz eligibility, put Stoke City ahead on 23 minutes at Cardiff City, curling the ball beyond Alex Smith from distance for this third goal in successive games and eighth of the campaign, but the hosts hit back to win their Championship clash 2-1.