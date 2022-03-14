Reggae Boy Jamal Lowe on target for Bournemouth

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Jamal Lowe's late goal sealed Bournemouth's 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Derby County in the English Championship on Saturday, while in the top flight, Jamaica target Ivan Toney struck twice to clinch Brentford's 2-0 win over struggling Burnley.

Antigua and Barbuda international Rhys Browne hit a brace as Wealdstone held on for a narrow 3-2 comeback victory over fifth-tier National League strugglers Weymouth.

Guyana's Stephen Duke-McKenna kept National League Torquay United's fading play-offs alive with a 52nd-minute strike as the Gulls won 3-2 at King's Lynn Town.

Substitute Lowe, a 27-year-old forward, struck in stoppage time to snuff out Derby's hopes of a point as goalkeeper Ryan Allsop's parry from Dominic Solanke's shot fell perfectly for the Reggae Boy to gobble up the chance, his sixth goal of the season. Solanke earlier notched his 22nd goal this term.

Derby had seen penalty appeals waved away after Reggae Boy Ravel Morrison went down in the box under a challenge from Leif Davis.

Derby Manager Wayne Rooney said: “It's a clear penalty. I'm sure if you ask [Bournemouth Manager] Scott Parker he'll say it's a penalty. Everyone in the stadium knew it was a penalty except for the four people that mattered.”

Toney made it eight goals in his past six matches as Brentford dealt Burnley's survival hopes a major blow with a late brace to settle their Premier League match, taking the Bees closer to securing safety.

Toney, 25, headed in Christian Eriksen's delightful cross with four minutes to go and then won a penalty deep into injury time, with Nathan Collins sent off for bringing him down, and he slammed in the spot kick to seal the win and take his goal tally to 13 for the season.

Wealdstone went close after just four minutes when 26-year-old forward Browne's shot struck the crossbar and bounced back down on the line, but after Weymouth broke the deadlock through Bradley Ash's fourth goal of the season Browne equalised five minutes into the second half.

Browne got on the end of Jerome Okimo's cross and found the far corner. Wealdstone took the lead three minutes later when Jack Cook got on the end of Henry's free kick before Browne slotted home his fifth of the campaign following Henry's corner to make it 3-1 with 16 minutes left.

Although Josh McQuoid slotted home at the far post to reduce the deficit with five minutes remaining the home side held on.

Danny Wright scored twice and Jaguar Duke-McKenna, a 21-year-old midfielder, added a third at King's Lynn for 11th-placed Torquay, who had lost just once in their previous 10 games but had drawn the last four.

Two players of Jamaican descent were also on target.

Lewis Baker's penalty on 84 minutes helped Stoke City earn a point in a 2-2 draw at Peterborough United in the Championship, while Jaanai Gordon's 13th-minute goal put Brackley Town on the path to a 2-1 win over Telford United in the sixth-tier National League North.