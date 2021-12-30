Reggae Boy Leigh's goal in vain as Morecambe lose

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Greg Leigh scored his first goal of the season for Morecambe on Wednesday, but it proved to be in vain as fellow strugglers Crewe Alexandra hit back to win their English League One match 2-1.

Crewe started well, but it was the home side who took the lead after 36 minutes with 27-year-old left-back Leigh, who made his debut for Jamaica last year, twisting his body and heading Adam Phillips's whipped low cross past goalkeeper Dave Richards from six yards.

Crewe equalised on 52 minutes with a close-range header by veteran striker Chris Porter from Tom Lowery's assist before taking the lead four minutes later through Luke Murphy whose 25-yard volley looped into the top left-hand corner of goalkeeper Kyle Letheren's net.

Morecambe went close with Aaron Wildig volleying over from close range and Richards saving smartly low to his left from Jonah Ayunga, but the visitors held out for a much-needed victory.

Defeat left Morecambe — nicknamed the Shrimps — in the drop zone, two points ahead of Crewe.

Morecambe, who won promotion to the third tier for the first time in last season's League Two play-off final, will next be in action on Sunday, when they are home to bottom club Doncaster Rovers.