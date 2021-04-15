Reggae Boy Lowe sets up Swansea victory

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Jamal Lowe notched his 12th league goal of the season on Tuesday as he helped Swansea City cut the gap to the automatic promotion places with a 2-0 victory at Hillsborough where Sheffield Wednesday suffered another heavy blow in their bid to avoid relegation from the English Championship.

Lowe, a 26-year-old forward who made his debut for Jamaica during a recent 4-1 defeat in a friendly against the United States in which he scored the consolation goal, cashed in on a defensive error to put Swansea ahead before Jay Fulton's header sealed victory for Steve Cooper's side.

The visitors took control just after the half-hour mark when Tom Lees let Barry Bannan's pass run across him and Andre Ayew seized the opportunity to snatch possession, Swansea's leading scorer opting to square the ball rather than shoot, thus giving Lowe time and space to steer a rising shot beyond recalled goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Swansea are seven points behind second-place Watford with five games to play, the last of which is at Vicarage Road. Wednesday remain deep in trouble in 23rd, seven points from safety.

Head Coach Cooper said: “There's no doubt after that tough run we were having that we needed to stop it and get back to being us, and I think we really have done that in the last two games.

“Wednesday caused us a couple of issues in the first half, a couple were self-inflicted, and I thought we could have been more aggressive with our pressing.

“But we sorted that out and I really felt we controlled the game with and without the ball.”

In League One, Jordon Garrick, a 22-year-old Jamaican, scored a late goal for Swindon Town but the visitors went down 2-1 against fellow strugglers Rochdale, who ended a six-month wait for a home win at Spotland.

Garrick, who moved to England from Jamaica as a child, turned home Jack Payne's cross in the 88th minute but the goal proved to be only a consolation.

Rochdale last won a league game on home soil early in October but, despite this result, remain bottom of the table — a point behind Swindon.

Barbados international Hallam Hope went close for Swindon with a dipping shot from distance while Scott Twine saw a shot saved by Jay Lynch in the opening exchanges.

Dior Angus, a 27-year-old forward of Jamaican descent whose father Terry played professionally in England, scored the second goal as Jordan Davies' hat-trick saw Wrexham storm back into the National League play-off places with a crushing 4-0 win at Halifax Town.

Halifax started the fifth-tier match in seventh place, three points clear of Wrexham who had lost their past three games.

But the Dragons overtook their rivals as Davies' treble and Angus's 22nd-minute goal put them 4-0 up at half-time.