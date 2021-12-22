Russia-bound!

Reggae Boy forward Shamar Nicholson will be parading his talents in the Russian Premier League at the start of the next transfer window in January.

Yesterday, Spartak Moscow announced the signing of the 24-year-old to a long-term contract, which is expected to run until 2026. Spartak Moscow are currently ninth in the Russian Premier League with 23 points from 18 games – winning six, drawing five, and losing seven.

The former Boys' Town player joins the Moscow club from Belgian Pro League side RSC Charleroi, for who he bagged 13 goals and five assists in 18 games this season. He scored a hat-trick in his last game on the weekend.

Prior to joining RSC Charleroi in 2019, Nicholson suited up for Slovenian club NK Domžale.

He has been capped 29 times for Jamaica, scoring 10 goals.

Andrew Price, his Boys' Town coach who introduced him to the National Premier League as a teenager was overjoyed with the player's latest move.

“I think that it's a good move and it just shows the type of work that Shamar has been putting on since he has been at Charleroi,” Price told Irie FM.

“He has been playing well, he has gone to the Slovenian Premier League and scored goals, he has gone to the Belgian Premier League and scored goals, so he is attracting attention from all over the continent, so it wasn't surprising that Spartak Moscow decided that they wanted to get him, and it's now a done deal and he'll be travelling to Spartak Moscow in the next window [transfer], so I'm really happy for him.

“He has put in the hard work, and one thing with Shamar, he's willing to learn and he's always eager to perform, so I think sky's the limit and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” a beaming Price offered.

According to the www.archysport.com website, the amount of the transfer is around 10 to 12 million euros, the second largest transfer out of Sporting Charleroi after a certain Victor Osimhen to Lille in 2019.

The source suggested that, since he's already signed on the dotted line, Nicholson isn't even expected to play in the last game of 2021 on Monday against Leuven.