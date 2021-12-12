Reggae Boy Pinnock ruled out with COVID; Brentford bounce back

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Ethan Pinnock and Jamaica target Ivan Toney were both ruled out of Brentford's English Premier League match on Friday night because of COVID-19, but despite their absence, the Bees bounced back to beat Watford 2-1.

It was Toney's second-successive match on the sidelines after a positive test for the virus saw him also ruled him out of Brentford's 2-2 draw at Leeds United last Sunday.

Striker Toney, 25, who qualifies to play for the Reggae Boyz through his mother, has scored five goals this season, including four in the league.

Centre-back Pinnock has also been on the Bees scoresheet as Brentford have become the first team in Premier League history to have each of their first 10 home goals in the competition scored by different players this term.

The 28-year-old, who made his Reggae Boyz debut last March against United States, also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days and has been forced to self-isolate, UK media reports said.

On Friday, Brentford scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to come from behind and deny Watford victory.

Bryan Mbeumo slotted in a stoppage-time penalty — usually Toney's task — to make it 2-1, minutes after Captain Pontus Jansson had equalised with a header at the back post.

Watford led for an hour, thanks to Emmanuel Dennis' first-half header.