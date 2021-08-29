Reggae Boy Reid breaks Fulham drought, Antonio hits 50th for Hammers

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Bobby Reid scored his first club goal since January as leaders Fulham thrashed previously unbeaten Stoke City 3-0 in an English Championship match at Craven Cottage yesterday.

Reid's 30th-minute goal was sandwiched between a fifth-minute strike by Wales international Harry Wilson, who was returning from suspension, and a third from Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic on 72 minutes.

Bristol-born Reid, 28, cashed in when Stoke goalkeeper Josef Bursik parried a shot from Mitrovic and the Jamaica international followed up to tuck away and end his seven-month Fulham drought.

Mitrovic missed a late penalty, but Head Coach Marco Silva was happy afterwards, saying: “We were the dominant team, we created more chances than the opponent, and we didn't give many things for them to punish.”

In the Premier League, two players being pursued by the Reggae Boyz were also on the mark.

Michail Antonio took his West Ham United tally to 50 — and fourth of the campaign — but the Hammers had to settle for a point against neighbours Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw at London Stadium.

Spaniard Pablo Fornals put the Hammers ahead on 39 minutes after a slick one-two with 31-year-old London-born Antonio, who earlier in the week broke the club's Premier League goalscoring record of 47 held by Paulo di Canio.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher equalised for Palace on 58 minutes, but Antonio restored West Ham's lead on 68 minutes, rifling past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Gallagher had the last word two minutes later, however, with his second of the afternoon.