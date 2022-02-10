Reggae Boy Reid helps leaders Fulham polish off Millwall

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Bobby Reid came off the bench to seal a comfortable victory as leaders Fulham defeated Millwall 3-0 in England's Championship at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Reid put the finishing touches on the win in the 87th minute that saw Fulham open an eight-point gap with a game in hand over second-placed Blackburn and move one step closer to automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Harry Wilson broke free down the right and pulled back for Fabio Carvalho. The teenager's effort fell to Reid to seal the win for Fulham from close range — the forward's fourth goal of the season for the Cottagers.

The game was highlighted by star Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace which took his tally to 30 Championship goals for the season.

Also in the Championship, Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster, whose father is from Barbados, is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Blades Manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed Brewster was due to have surgery on the injury on Tuesday.

“It's going to rule him out probably for the season. If he's back before it'll be a bonus,” Heckingbottom said.

“We're going to help him through it and he's got his head around where he is.”

The 21-year-old has endured a difficult start with the Championship outfit after joining from Liverpool for £23.5 million (US$31.8 million) in October 2020.

Brewster failed to score a Premier League goal last season as the Blades were relegated, but finally got off the mark in the league in the 3-1 Championship defeat at Blackburn in November 2021.

He scored the first goal of Heckingbottom's tenure in the victory over Bristol City at the end of that month only to then miss six weeks with an injury picked up later in the same game.