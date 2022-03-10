Reggae Boy Reid partakes in Fulham feast

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Bobby Reid netted his sixth Fulham goal of the campaign as the Londoners extended their lead at the top of the English Championship to 14 points by thrashing 10-man Swansea City 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Former Young Reggae Boyz attacking midfielder Jevani Brown and Jamaican Junior Morias also took their goal tally to six this season for Exeter City and Dagenham & Redbridge, respectively.

Antigua and Barbuda forward Rhys Browne, 26, doubled his side's tally on 75 minutes, scoring from the edge of the box as Wealdstone won 2-0 at Maidenhead United in the fifth-tier National League to ensure a fourth away win of the season.

It was Browne's third goal this term.

Swansea started strongly but had Ryan Manning sent off at the end of the first half for a foul on Harry Wilson.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put the visitors ahead 14 seconds into the second half, before Ben Cabango's own goal made it two.

The 29-year-old Reid added a third and, converting from close range, after Joel Piroe headed in for Swansea, Neco Williams struck Fulham's fourth before rifling home a stunning fifth.

The free-scoring Championship leaders have now racked up a massive 89 goals in 35 games this season, with Serbian Mitrovic's tally of 35 coming in only 33 appearances.

Brown, 27, opened the scoring on 17 minutes, slashing a shot in off the post from 12 yards, as Exeter climbed from eighth to third in a congested League Two with a 3-1 win over promotion rivals Swindon Town at St James' Park.

The 26-year-old Morias rounded out the scoring on 63 minutes as Dagenham & Redbridge won 3-0 at Yeovil Town in the National League.

Clayton Donaldson, a 38-year-old striker who netted twice in 10 appearances for the Reggae Boyz in 2015 and 2016, rounded out the scoring on 81 minutes as York City beat Darlington 3-1 in the sixth-tier National League North.

Lewis Baker, a 26-year-old of Jamaican descent, dealt Barnsley's Championship survival hopes a severe late blow with an injury-time stunner for Stoke City in a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

The former Chelsea midfielder with an appetite for spectacular goals smashed home in the 95th minute — his fifth goal in 10 games — to wipe out Domingos Quina's superb opener.