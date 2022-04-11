Reggae Boy Roofe hits brilliant hat-trick for Rangers

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Reggae Boy Kemar Roofe, leading the line in the absence of injured Alfredo Morelos, smashed a brilliant hat-trick as Rangers thrashed hosts St Mirren 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Roofe's treble — his first for the club — and a Joe Aribo stunner returned Rangers to within six points of leaders Celtic.

The 29-year-old Roofe has hit 15 goals for the campaign, in addition to one for Jamaica during a 2-0 win over Honduras for a World Cup qualifier in October.

“I have proved it already,” the striker said afterwards, “regardless of today or the last game.

“I have been here for nearly two years and I feel that I have proved this already.

“We knew St Mirren would put up a good fight but we managed to break them down and get the goals.”

Man of the Match Roofe put the visitors ahead after just two minutes with a header from a Ryan Kent cross.

Roofe struck again deep into first-half stoppage time with another superbly taken header from a delivery from James Tavernier, who also helped set up the opener.

Roofe then sealed his hat-trick soon after the break. Aribo and Fashion Sakala combined down the left edge of the box before cutting back for Roofe, who lashed in at the second attempt.

In England, 29-year-old Reggae Boy Bobby Reid scored with a neat left-foot finish in the 82nd minute — his seventh goal of the season — to set up a grandstand finish, but runaway Championship leaders Fulham conceded again in stoppage time as visitors Coventry City pulled off a shock 3-1 win at Craven Cottage.

Fulham still need two wins to guarantee automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Jamaica target Ivan Toney upstaged Reggae Boy Michail Antonio as Brentford delivered a huge blow to West Ham United's top four hopes with a 2-0 win that saw the Bees move further clear of the Premier League relegation places with victory in west London.

Bryan Mbeumo fired in from 26-year-old Toney's pass shortly after half-time, before turning provider for his teammate as Toney headed in after 64 minutes — his 14th goal of the campaign.

“I don't have any complaints at all, we weren't really at it from the start,” said West Ham Manager David Moyes.