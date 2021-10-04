Reggae Boy Roofe sets up Rangers win

Reggae Boy Roofe sets up Rangers winMonday, October 04, 2021
|
GLASGOW, Scotland (CMC) — Reggae Boy Kemar Roofe was on target as defending Scottish Premiership champions Rangers came from behind to beat 10-man Hibernian (Hibs) 2-1 at Ibrox Stadium yesterday.
Rangers fell behind after eight minutes when Kevin Nisbet headed Hibs in front but were forced to play short for 60 minutes following the dismissal of Ryan Porteous, after he flew into a tackle on Joe Aribo.
Roofe, 28, nodded Rangers level on the hour mark and Alfredo Morelos secured all three points with a header, 12 minutes from time, to take his tally at the club to 99.
Roofe struck five minutes after replacing Glen Kamara, moving beyond the Hibs defence to guide home Nathan Patterson's looping cross from deep, planting a firm and precise header beyond goalkeeper Matt Macey.
It was UK-born Roofe's sixth goal for Rangers in all competitions this season, having made his debut for the Reggae Boyz in a World Cup qualifier against Panama last month that Jamaica lost 3-0.
“We're in a good place, but still loads to do,” said Manager Steven Gerrard after the win lifted Rangers one point clear of Hearts at the top of the table heading into the international break.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login