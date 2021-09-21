Reggae Boy sustains fractured jaw in Belgian Pro League

BELGIUM (CMC) – Reggae Boy Shamar Nicholson fractured his jaw during the Charleroi FC-Club Brugge match in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has confirmed.

The Charleroi FC forward left the field in the second half of the match after Club Brugge's Brandon Mechele's head hit him in the face, as he jumped to head the ball.

Nicholson tried to continue playing but eventually had to be taken off, and Chris Vianney Bédia was brought on to replace him.

Charleroi FC went on to lose the match, 0-1.

Nicholson, 24, was given medical attention and several tests were done, which confirmed the fracture.

“Shamar suffered a jaw injury against Club Brugge. Get well soon,” the JFF wrote on its Twitter page.

Nicholson's first goal in his team's 2021-22 campaign was about a month ago when Charleroi FC drew 2-2 with Zulte Waregem.

His third season in Belgium started late as he missed his team's July 24 season opener since he was away with the Reggae Boyz for the first three World Cup qualifiers in the octogonal round.