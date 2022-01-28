Reggae Boy Tilt makes permanent move to Wigan

Reggae Boy Tilt makes permanent move to WiganFriday, January 28, 2022
|
LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Curtis Tilt has completed a permanent switch to Wigan Athletic from English League One rivals Rotherham United, on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old, 6ft 4in defender, who made his debut for the Reggae Boyz last year, scored twice in 12 games on loan at Wigan, nicknamed the Latics, in the first part of the season — his third stint with the club.
He was signed on a season-long basis, with the move now made permanent.
“Delighted to be back. This time, I'm here to stay,” Tilt said in a social media post.
Tilt has played 48 games in total for Wigan, scoring five goals, while he played just once for Rotherham after he joined from Blackpool, then in League One, in January 2020.
In Scotland, former Hearts player Demetri Mitchell, who has set his sights on playing for the Reggae Boyz, has joined Hibernian from Blackpool, now in the English Championship, on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Mitchell, 25, had two spells on loan at Hearts from Manchester United and joined Blackpool in 2020.
The Manchester-born left-sided player, who can play full back or wide, has arrived at Easter Road for an undisclosed fee.
Hibs are fifth in the Scottish Premiership. Shaun Maloney's side beat Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup last Thursday and continue their league campaign away to Motherwell on Wednesday night.
Maloney said: “He [Mitchell] brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations. As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one vs one situations.”
Earlier this month, Mitchell said he hoped to represent Jamaica as his grandparents were born there.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy