Reggae Boy Tilt makes permanent move to Wigan

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Curtis Tilt has completed a permanent switch to Wigan Athletic from English League One rivals Rotherham United, on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old, 6ft 4in defender, who made his debut for the Reggae Boyz last year, scored twice in 12 games on loan at Wigan, nicknamed the Latics, in the first part of the season — his third stint with the club.

He was signed on a season-long basis, with the move now made permanent.

“Delighted to be back. This time, I'm here to stay,” Tilt said in a social media post.

Tilt has played 48 games in total for Wigan, scoring five goals, while he played just once for Rotherham after he joined from Blackpool, then in League One, in January 2020.

In Scotland, former Hearts player Demetri Mitchell, who has set his sights on playing for the Reggae Boyz, has joined Hibernian from Blackpool, now in the English Championship, on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Mitchell, 25, had two spells on loan at Hearts from Manchester United and joined Blackpool in 2020.

The Manchester-born left-sided player, who can play full back or wide, has arrived at Easter Road for an undisclosed fee.

Hibs are fifth in the Scottish Premiership. Shaun Maloney's side beat Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup last Thursday and continue their league campaign away to Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Maloney said: “He [Mitchell] brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations. As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one vs one situations.”

Earlier this month, Mitchell said he hoped to represent Jamaica as his grandparents were born there.