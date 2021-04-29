Reggae Boy Vassell pens deal with Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS, India (CMC) — Indy Eleven has signed Reggae Boy Peter-Lee Vassell for the newly minted United Soccer League season, hoping the club can improve on last year's disappointing campaign.

The 23-year-old forward, who has scored six goals in 17 appearances for Jamaica, joins the club ahead of their opening game of the season which will see them take on Birmingham Legion FC away at the BBVA Field.

A club statement said Vassell would be available pending his work visa.

“Peter-Lee Vassell is a highly talented player who has already played a lot of games – and scored a lot of goals – for his national team at a relatively young age,” said Indy Eleven head coach, Martin Rennie.

“Peter-Lee has a tonne of potential, and we feel he can develop a lot with us and become a force in our midfield.”

Vassell, who began his career at Harbour View in Jamaica, previously played for the Los Angeles Football Club in Major League Soccer (MLS), and also spent time on loan at USL side Phoenix Rising FC.

He said fellow Jamaican forward Dane Kelly, who spent a season at Eleven back in 2019, had spoken highly of the midwestern United States outfit.

“I used to play with Dane Kelly, so we used to talk a lot and he was telling me Indy Eleven is a great club,” Vassell explained.

“I'm ready for this season, and hopefully we don't dwell on last season. The guys coming in, we are prepared to go to the playoffs and hope for the best.

“We have great players and a great coaching staff heading into the season.”

Indy Eleven struggled last year, managing seven wins, seven defeats and two draws in 16 games, to finish outside of the playoff spots.

The club will do battle in the Central Division which includes the likes of Louisville City, FC Tulsa and Memphis 901