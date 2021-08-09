Reggae Boy Watson works to regain fitness, eyes World Cup qualifiers

REGGAE Boy Je-Vaughn Watson made his first appearance in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) this season when he turned out for Humble Lions in their game against Molynes United at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, at the UWI, on Saturday.

Despite giving a solid effort in central midfield, in a game during which Humble Lions enjoyed long periods of dominance, Watson was unable to prevent the cellar-dwellers from going down to their sixth loss of the season.

Watson has not played in the local league in years but is taking the opportunity to work his way back to fitness with World Cup qualifiers just around the corner.

“First of all, I am focusing on getting fit because I am trying to force myself back into the national team. World Cup qualifiers are around the corner so, first and foremost, I am focusing on myself and trying to get Humble Lions a better spot in the table,” Watson, 37, said.

He doesn't expect to play many games in the JPL but believes that he will be able to gain the necessary fitness to nudge his way back into Theodore Whitmore's team.

“Playing today [Saturday] in the league…the running is good, so I know if I play two or three more games I will probably be there.”

Watson's decision to play for Humble Lion comes from two different influences.

“I am trying to push myself, because thinking about going to a team higher up in the table I am probably not going to work that hard. At the bottom of the table I have to push hard enough to bring the guys forward and do what we [are] supposed to do.

“So, I think the decision is good and they are in Clarendon…where I'm at right now, so it's good to play for them and the owners of the club. They and my family go way back. So, I think the decision was made by itself.”

Watson missed out on the recent Concacaf Gold Cup tournament — with the Boyz going out at the quarter-final stage — but he is ready to root for his teammates, come what may.

“I am trying to get back fit, trying to get game-ready. [Jamaica] have three games next month; I'm trying my best to get ready. If I'm not ready I will be boosting the guys on. If I'm ready and can play, I wanna go. At the end of the day, we have a good team. The Gold Cup is already gone and now we have to focus on the World Cup qualifiers.”

Watson is of the belief that the team is talented enough to qualify for the World Cup and has asked the country to get behind the Reggae Boyz.

“I think we can qualify. It's about getting the right guys together, getting the guys playing more and gelling, having fun playing out there. We can't do it by ourselves, we have to do it with the country. The country has to be backing us.

“In the Gold Cup, when we won the first two games and then we lost against the USA, everybody was trying to push down players. I don't think that's the right thing to do.

“That's fans, but at the end of the day if we go out there and do what we have to do and come out with the win, or draw, or lose I think the country should still be behind us — no matter what.”

Six losses from seven games and just three points on the board means that Humble Lions are likely to miss out on play-off football with just three regular season games left to play, unless Watson can inspire them to consecutive wins in their final three matches.

—Dwayne Richards