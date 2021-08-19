Reggae Boy Williams 'ecstatic' with move to Kuwait's Qadsia

Jamaica striker Romario Williams said he is extremely happy after joining Kuwaiti club Qadsia Sporting Club.

The 27-year-old Williams has left Egyptian club Al Ittihad Alexandria after signing to them in December 2020. Fellow Jamaican Damion Lowe is still there.

“I'm ecstatic to be honest. It's a wonderful opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in Kuwait, if not the best,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Williams, who has two goals from 13 caps for Jamaica at the senior level, scored five times in 23 matches for his former Egyptian club Al Ittihad Alexandria. But he said he is ready to move on and make a mark not only for himself in Kuwait, but for Jamaica.

“Hopefully, I can go in and make a big impact on the club and open up opportunities for fellow Jamaicans, given that I'll be the first to play there,” he noted.

Qadsia, which was formed in 1953, is one of the most successful clubs in Kuwait, winning the title 17 times, the joint highest with Al Arabi Sporting Club. They last won in 2016.

Qadsia play in the Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium with a capacity of 26,000, which is the third-largest in Kuwait and is said to have the biggest fan base.

Like he did in December, Williams will have to uproot his family once again to Kuwait, which borders Iraq to the north and Saudi Arabia to the south.

“So I am just trying to approach everything with an open mind, and I know the language barrier probably will be the most significant issue we face,” said Williams, who was a part of Jamaica's Under-17 team to the 2011 World Cup in Mexico, and who played against the likes of Paul Pogba of France.

Williams, who represented Kingston College in the Manning Cup, later went on to the University of Florida and was drafted in 2015 as the third pick by Montreal Impact.

He made his professional début in March 2015 in a 2–2 draw against Orlando City SC, but the following year Atlanta United FC acquired him from the Impact.

Then, on July 1, 2019, Williams was traded to Columbus Crew SC and last year he represented Miami FC where he scored eight goals.

— Howard Walker