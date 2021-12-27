Reggae Boys Antonio, Holness on mark in contrasting results

Reggae Boys Antonio, Holness on mark in contrasting resultsMonday, December 27, 2021
|
LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Michail Antonio marked his return from a bout of COVID-19 with his eighth goal of the season after coming on as a substitute, but could not prevent West Ham United tumbling to a 3-2 English Premier League defeat against Southampton here yesterday.
Jan Bednarek's second goal in three games helped Southampton come out on top in a thriller at the London Stadium, making it now five games without a win for the Hammers, who came from behind twice to level, only for Saints to grab a first victory in seven league matches.
Antonio, 31. who came on at the start of the second half, took only four minutes to cancel out Mohamed Elyounoussi's eighth-minute opener, being alert to head in from close range.
Without Antonio, who had gone 10 games without a goal himself, the Hammers had looked toothless in the first 45 minutes, while Southampton's counter-attacking approach worked well.
After the Jamaica international's introduction, the Hammers were more threatening. But they could not stay level for long enough on both occasions after they equalised, constantly shooting themselves in the foot on a frenetic Boxing Day afternoon.
Following Antonio's equaliser James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja. Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free kick and leave the hosts empty-handed.
Another Reggae Boy on the mark was 27-year-old midfielder Omar Holness who helped 10-man Bath City run out easy 4-1 winners with a 57th-minute goal at neighbours Chippenham Town in the sixth-tier National League South (NLS).
