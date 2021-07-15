In safe hands!

ORLANDO, USA — Warren Barrett, the Jamaica goalkeeping coach, thinks the team is blessed with three high-quality goalkeepers.

Barrett, a former Reggae Boyz goalkeeper and captain, says the trio — Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, and Dennis Taylor — selected themselves for the Concacaf Gold Cup squad by virtue of their talent and performances for club and country.

“The fact that they are here [at theGold Cup] shows that they have the requisite ability and quality to represent the national team.

“They are here and they are working well; they have been training hard, I would say, over the last two months, or so,” said the St James native.

Barrett, who represented the national team for some 10 years, spoke glowingly of the three goaltenders, rating them according to their individual talents and areas of strength.

“As you know, Andre [Blake] plays in the MLS [Major league Soccer] for Philadelphia Union, and he has been having a super season so far, and there are so many accolades that you can shower on Andre as he is a top-quality goalkeeper. In my opinion, I think he should be playing in Europe,” Barrett opined.

“Andre is the one that I would classify as an elegant goalkeeper, as he is easy on the eye, he does everything well, and he is catlike in his movement, very agile, moves through the air gracefully, strong on crosses, uses his feet well,” he added.

The France '98 World Cup veteran said another of Blake's strengths is his adept use of his feet.

“One of the things I like to do as coach is to integrate goalkeepers in outfield activities, so they can develop their touches on the ball, which will help to develop their confidence on the ball, because the occasion will arise when they need to beat one or two players, depending on the situation, and Andre fills that role as well,” noted Barrett.

Blake, 30, was between the sticks when Jamaica blanked Suriname 2-0 in their opening Group C match of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Monday night, another clean sheet for the willowy custodian who made a few crucial saves in the match.

Barnes, a Queens Park Rangers player on loan to Burton Albion, is a newcomer with just one match under his belt. The 25-year-old is seen to share similar qualities to the veteran and team captain, Blake.

“Dillon is quite similar [to Blake], and we saw that in Japan that he is two-footed, and he also plays the ball out well.

“He [Barnes] just joined us over a month ago on the Japan tour and he has integrated himself smoothly and without much fanfare, but he is a good kid who works hard, and he has good technical ability.

“Even though we lost 0-4 against Japan [Under-24s], I still thought he was our best player, so he adds to the pool of the quality we have, both locally and internationally,” Barrett told the Jamaica Observer.

Taylor, 30, plays for Humble Lions FC in the Jamaica Premier League, but has been on the radar of the national programme for a spell.

“And then we have Dennis Taylor, who has grown leaps and bounds over the last two years, barring the COVID-ridden 2020. But what we saw of him in the last game prior to COVID against The Bahamas in Montego Bay, we saw what we expected of him.

“A lot of people may not know this, but he was ahead of Andre when they were at Under-20 level, so it goes to show that if he had taken on the challenge, the responsibility, and kept his focus, the possibilities are that he could have been overseas as well,” Barrett reasoned.

The goalkeeper coach, who is part of a Boyz technical team involving France '98 teammates Theodore Whitmore (head coach) and Paul Hall (assistant coach), says Taylor, despite not having the benefit of playing professionally overseas, has exhibited good all-round qualities.

“Taylor's touches are fluent; he is graceful, and he strikes the ball very well. So they are very similar in that nature, as they are goalkeepers who can play out and play out from the back,” he said.

“As a coach, I am super happy with where he is right now…he's certainly one of the best we have currently as he is smooth and sound, but I think he needs to get a bit more vocal, and that is my main concern with him,” Barrett noted.

“Still, Blake separates himself with his own set of unique qualities, and no wonder he is number one.

“But as I said, Andre, I don't know if it's because of his frame, has this elegant, cat-like movement, but all three are wonderful goalkeepers and I hope they continue to develop and improve and that's what we want, and let's see how far we can go in this tournament.

“But, at the end of the day, we have three hard-working boys, and the sky is the limit as far as they are concerned, and I want to just continue to keep them sharp,” Barrett stated.

Looking at the broader goalkeeping landscape of Jamaica, Barrett says it's a miracle that the country continues to produce quality custodians in an environment where coaching “expertise” is a scare commodity.

“I think with the limited expertise, in terms of goalkeeping coaches, it's amazing that we can produce so many good, talented goalkeepers.

“It's about nurturing the talent and hopefully keeping them focused. If we can get them into the professional environment early and getting them out of Jamaica to play professionally elsewhere, that will aid in their development,” the former Violet Kickers man reasoned.

He pointed to other locally bred goalkeeping talent who managed to make professional moves overseas.

In addition to Blake, Barrett singled out Dwayne Miller, Duwayne Kerr, and Ryan Thompson for special mention.

He also paid tribute to other goalkeepers in the national pool who are yet to make a move overseas.

“Don't forget we have Jeadine White, Akeem Chambers, and Eric Edwards at home, so there are so many young and talented goalkeepers at home, so it's important to nurture the young talent and ship them out as quickly as possible to greener pastures.”

“It's important that the moment we see the young goalkeepers and see their ability, we have to try to get them out,” Barrett pleaded.

The former Jamaica international shares his Gold Cup memories, recalling his performances against Brazil in the 1998 edition, the same year Jamaica made their historic appearance in the France World Cup.

“It would definitely be both games we played against Brazil in the 1998 campaign…we played them in the first game of the first round and then we played them in the third-place play-off. I had two superhuman performances against Brazil, where we tied 0-0 in the first match and we lost 0-1 in sudden death in the second game, so those were two of my biggest Gold Cup games,” he recollected with a broad grin.

As Jamaica aims for their first title in the ongoing campaign, Barrett says while the role of the goalkeeper will be crucial, so, too, are that of all players.

“The thrust to lift our first Gold Cup title is not only safe in the hands of the goalkeepers, but with the 22 players who are here,” he ended.

Meanwhile, the Boyz conducted a tactical training session at ESPN Wide World of Sports yesterday as they upped the tempo in preparation for the game against Guadeloupe on Friday. Match time is 6:30 pm (5:30 pm Jamaica time).