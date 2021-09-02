Bring it on!

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The octagonal stage of Concacaf World Cup qualifying begins today and promises to test the mettle of teams like never before.

Between now and March it will be a battle of the fittest and toughest for the eight teams involved in the round robin, home-and-away slog.

Teams' depth and resilience will be under severe scrutiny as they navigate the qualifying tournament in unprecedented times.

Due to logistic challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, today's round of matches will be the first of three in seven days during a gruelling international window for all entrants.

Ahead of Jamaica's clash with heavy favourites Mexico inside the Azteca Stadium at 9:00 pm, visiting Head Coach Theodore Whitmore will take heart from knowing he has placed so much effort in ensuring he has a wide enough group of players to choose from.

When travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic limited the Jamaica Football Federation's (JFF's) selection options, Whitmore's drive to create squad depth became pivotal.

Last week, many clubs in the United Kingdom (UK) moved to restrict players entering red-list countries — Mexico among them — to represent their national teams.

The UK Government's red list requires 10 days at a managed quarantine hotel for travellers from such countries. The clubs' decision was taken so players would not miss club games on their return to the UK due to that country's quarantine rules aimed at reducing risk of coronavirus spread via international travel.

While new recruit Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Ravel Morrison, and Bobby Reid headline a list of UK-based players unavailable for the Mexico contest, the Jamaica coach is still able to call on a number of battle-hardened warriors to fill the breach.

“We need every player and a situation like this one goes to show. The players here are players who have been with us and played with us and they know what's necessary. It's an opportunity for everyone to go out and show what they can do and solidify their place in the national team,” Whitmore told the Jamaica Observer during a pre-game interview.

“That's what we want, that when we call a national team we don't have to put players in unfamiliar positions, and that's something I'm always lobbying for and will continue to,” the former Reggae Boyz midfielder continued.

Mexico, and other teams around the world, also have their challenges. Brazil's difficulty in getting selected players for South America World Cup qualifying games has been the most high-profile case.

Mexico are expected to be without outstanding Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raúl Jiménez because of similar reasons. However, Rogelio Funes Mori's emergence at the 2021 Gold Cup provides an able alternative and, in general, they are considered to have far more depth than Jamaica.

Guided by former Barcelona and Argentina coach, Gerardo Martino, “El Tri” will be under pressure to start their journey to Qatar 2022 on the right foot, especially after coming up short against the United States in the Nations League and most recently the Gold Cup.

Though tradition and history lie with the Mexicans, the Reggae Boyz have enjoyed the odd moment of success against the Concacaf kingpins. After Mexico beat them 3-1 in the 2015 Gold Cup final, the Jamaicans exacted revenge with a famous 1-0 in the semi-final of the 2017 edition.

In 2013 Jamaica also ran Mexico ragged in a World Cup qualifying match at the Azteca before both sides settled for a scoreless draw.

Up to press time yesterday, the Jamaicans were yet to complete their first practice session since arriving in Mexico City late on Tuesday.

But Whitmore's wish is for his team to show similar intent to the encounter eight years ago, though he is mindful that clinical finishing will be crucial in the wake of the faulty shooting from his team during the recent Gold Cup exit to the United States at the quarter-finals.

“We don't want to come here and be afraid to play against the Mexicans. It's 11 vs 11, so how we apply ourselves and how we manage the game are going to be important.

“In the last [2021] Gold Cup I think what let us down was in the final third and not scoring. We're not going to get a lot of chances and we know they will have the majority of possession, but we need to get one or two chances and put them away,” Jamaica's 1998 World Cup standout told the Observer.

In other Concacaf qualifiers today, Canada are to host Honduras, Panama welcome Costa Rica, and El Salvador entertain the United States.

Jamaica squad: Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Dennis Taylor, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Alvas Powell, Kemar Lawrence, Devon Williams, Junior Flemmings, Cory Burke, Shamar Nicholson, Oniel Fisher, Blair Turgott, Norman Campbell, Ricardo Morris, Anthony Grant, Tyreek Magee, Lamar Walker, Peter Vassell, Javon East, Romario Williams, Javain Brown, Richard King.