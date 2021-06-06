Reggae Boyz brace for stern Serbia test

KOBE, Japan — Finally, Jamaica's Reggae Boyz will get the proverbial ball rolling in a true competitive sense.

Following a cancelled game against hosts Japan due last Thursday in Sapporo in what was originally a three-match tour, the 45th-ranked Jamaica will cross swords with 25th-ranked Serbia at Miki Athletic Stadium here on Monday in the second game of the downsized tour.

Match time is 4:30 pm (2:30 am Jamaica time).

The last time the teams met was during a friendly international back in May 2014 in the United States, where the Serbs came out 2-1 winners.

The tour has been a roller coaster one during which a range of issues have resulted in the late arrival of Europe-based players to Japan.

The difficult path to assemble players on time and in reasonable numbers was key in the decision to scrap the Japan friendly, but crucially, the unforeseen events have impacted the technical programme.

Boyz Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore had the first training session with the full team — albeit a downsized one from 22 to 19 players — on Saturday.

With the off-field drama aside, the training sessions this week appeared spirited and encouraging as the Boyz enjoyed themselves in the heat of competitive training action. Whitmore said the spirit on display over the last few days underscored the focus and resilience of the players who have apparently put the “bad” experience behind them and are ready to give their “best” for the country.

“We want the best out of them, the best for the team, and we want the best for the country, so we hope for the best every time they come out to represent the country,” he said.

Whitmore, a hero of Jamaica's historic France '98 World Cup appearance, says he has been studying the Serbians and has concluded that they are “a quality team”.

“I have been watching them over the last couple of games, so we do know a bit about them. It's just for us to…see how we approach this game,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Meanwhile, Captain Damion Lowe admits that his knowledge of Serbia as a team is still developing but he knows well enough that a tough game is on the cards.

“I haven't seen much of Serbia but I know that they have a prolific striker, they have two good centre backs, but I don't know much more than that about them than that they are ranked highly. Numbers don't lie so once you are ranked in the top 40 you must be doing something right. What's for sure is that it will be two elite teams going out there,” he said.

A strategic approach, Lowe offers, is the way to go.

“We know the task at hand, and we know that no international game is ever easy as we are playing against the best players now.

“For us, we have to analyse every situation, do our homework and prepare ourselves; play to our strengths and just take advantage of their weaknesses…we are a team that is fast-paced and we hit teams on the counter, plus we are good defensively, so we have to continue to do what we do best,” said the Egypt-based Lowe.

Jamaica enter the game on the backs of three matches between November last year and last March. In a two-match tour of Saudi Arabia last year they lost 0-3 to the hosts before rallying in the second encounter to win 2-1.

In March, they lost 1-4 to a well-oiled USA team powered by Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna and Sebastian Lletget.

The Boyz are using the Serbia game, and another against Japan's Olympic team on Saturday, June 12 in Nagoya, to fine-tune for the Concacaf Gold Cup July 10 to August 1.

They are due to bow into Gold Cup action against Suriname on July 13.

In September they begin their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Serbia, meantime, are on a high in their European World Cup qualifiers, sitting second in Group A on seven points. In three games, they have wins against Ireland (3-2) and Azerbaijan (2-1), and boast a 2-2 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal who lead the standings on goal difference.

The Europeans' next World Cup qualifying fixture will be against Luxembourg in early September.

Head coach, former Yugoslavia legend Dragan Stojkovic, will look to a bunch of high-value players to topple the Jamaicans.

Among them are Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic who has bagged five goals in three World Cup qualification games.

Other top-notch talent slated to feature against Jamaica are Getafe CF defensive midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic, Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

Notable absentee is Ajax attacker and Captain Dusan Tadic.

But the Jamaicans are no slouches in term of high-quality talent as they look to Ravel Morrison (unattached), Adrian Mariappa (Bristol City), Liam Moore (Reading FC), Andre Gray (Watford), Damion Lowe (Al-Ittihad) and Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) for inspiration.

Newcomers, goalkeeper Dillon (Queens Park Rangers) and attacker Blair Turgott (Östersunds FK) look likely to make their debut in a starting line-up that could be heavy with English-born professionals.