Reggae Boyz camp activates contingency plans to manage positive COVID case

ORLANDO, Florida — The Reggae Boyz camp was on edge last evening following the positive COVID-19 test result of one of their own.

The entire contingent had done rapid antigen tests and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests last afternoon, the latter in keeping with the standard schedule of testing a day before a match. But for sure, yesterday's realities would have brought fresh fears and anxiety with the new positive test of a player.

In rapid testing yesterday to clear players and staff to participate in the team's final training session at ESPN Wide World of Sports ahead of today's Concacaf Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe, all were cleared except the same player who had tested positive earlier.

Still, the results of the main PCR test would not be known until late last night, or early this morning.

Meanwhile, team doctor Bersha Cole shed some light on the fluid situation.

“Generally, the Boyz are in good spirits, and as most people know, one player has returned a positive test in the previous round of testing when we got the results last night [Wednesday] and that person is in very good spirits. I saw him today [yesterday] and he was doing well and he has no symptoms, so we are happy with him.

“We repeated the PCR tests for the entire delegation, and we also did some rapid antigen tests, and all the results have been negative except for the same player who was positive in the previous round of testing. We now await the results of the PCR tests tonight [last night].

“The roommate of the positive player would not be participating in today's training, as we are on the side of caution. His rapid antigen test came back negative, but we are awaiting on the PCR result, and then we will be guided by the local guidelines here in Florida,” he said.

Out of an abundance of caution the training session was conducted with little or no contact between players.

“For the training today [yesterday] we will be engaged in non-contact training, and all protocols of mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitisation are being observed,” Cole noted.

Head of delegation Gregory Daley said all contingencies — internally and externally — have been activated to contain and manage the situation.

“What we are doing is activating the necessary precautions…the player and his roommate were both isolated immediately and steps are now in place to separate all the players, so they can have their own space.

“In terms of managing what's happening, there is a test scheduled for later today [Thursday] and then we will move from there as the results come in,” said the St James FA president.

Meanwhile, the rooming arrangement for the Boyz at the Gold Cup was a bit of a surprise considering that the mega event was being staged during a virus pandemic, as players were being roomed together, and so are some staffers — a move that could be viewed to not being in the best interest of containment.

On a recent visit to Japan for two friendly matches, the Boyz would have seen up close one country's approach to manage affairs during a pandemic as each member of the delegation had his own accommodation.

Also, the contingent did not encounter the public until they were departing the Nari ta International Airport for home.

But generally in the USA, things have been observed to be more relaxed as far as adherence and enforcement of protocols is concerned.

Meanwhile, the positive result of the Jamaica player emerged from scheduled testing on Tuesday, the results of which were communicated to the team on Wednesday night.

The Jamaica Observer understands that the player in question had participated in Monday night's 2-0 win over Suriname in the opening Group C match of the Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium.

The player, who is said to be asymptomatic, would not be able to play in at least the next two matches.

Since arriving in Orlando, starting with a training camp ahead of the kick off of the Gold Cup, the delegation has been subjected to testing every couple of days.

At the tournament, a bubble has not been imposed, but the tournament is being played under what has been deemed “controlled” environments, where strict protocols are encouraged.

At the team hotel, for example, players have been moving around freely and even share the same space with other guests. It's common to see guests of the Sheraton North Hotel walking about or lounging without masks, and generally, there is little attention to basic COVID-19 protocols.

Curacao, the first victim to COVID-19 at the Gold Cup, were forced to withdraw after mass infections were found among players and staff. They were replaced in Group A at the 11th hour by Guatemala, who was promoted as the team with the best statistics that did qualify from the preliminary round tournament.

Haiti, too, have had a few players testing positive for COVID-19, but they remain in the tournament as their numbers were not significant enough to impact their participation.