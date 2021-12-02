Reggae Boyz defender joins Australia A-League club Macarthur Bulls

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — Reggae Boyz defender Adrian Mariappa has joined Australian club Macarthur Bulls and says he is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the A-League.

The Jamaica international's move comes six months after he was released by English Championship club Bristol City.

He has played over 150 Premier League appearances with UK-based teams Bristol City, Watford, Reading, and Crystal Palace.

The British-born Mariappa, whose maternal grandparents are Jamaicans, began his Jamaica debut in 2012, and since then has made 57 appearances for his home side which he has captained on seven occasions.

The 35-year-old veteran defender said he was excited to be joining the Bulls and playing in the A-League for the first time.

“I want to thank the owners and the football staff for having faith in me and making this happen. When the opportunity to join the Bulls arrived it was one I couldn't turn down. It's an exciting new challenge for me in my career and that, for me, is what I thrive off,” he said.

“I'm hungry to achieve great things with the club and create new memories with the team and the fans.”

Head Coach Ante Milicic said he was thrilled the club has been able to secure a player of Mariappa's quality and experience.

“Although he has never played A-League before I'm most certain he will make a seamless adjustment, given the career he has had so far,” he said.

“I'm looking forward to seeing Adrian settle into the squad and contribute to the team throughout 2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-League Season.”

Macarthur FC currently sit fourth in the rankings with one win and one draw from their two matches so far.