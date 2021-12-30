Reggae Boyz defender Lowe brings Xmas joy to Rockfort kids

Reggae Boyz defender Lowe brings Xmas joy to Rockfort kidsThursday, December 30, 2021
Over 200 children from the Rockfort community in East Kingston got a late Christmas treat on Tuesday when Reggae Boy Damion Lowe handed out gifts.
Scores of children turned out at Marcus Garvey Square on Glasspole Avenue as Lowe, accompanied by representatives of his local sponsors Digicel and members of his management team, played Santa Claus to the grateful children.
The 28 year-old said: “It has been a good year for me; I know how important Christmas is to the little ones and this treat will put a smile on their faces. I have to thank my sponsors Digicel for showing up in a big way by providing all the gifts.”
“Hopefully, next year, after the pandemic, we can have amusement rides for the children as well,” Lowe added.
The initiative is the inaugural event in the community that was also home to his father and former Reggae Boy Onandi.
Damion considers himself blessed and wants to extend that to the residents of Rockfort.
The central defender, who plies his trade in the Egyptian top flight, is the sole Jamaican named to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI.
— Paul Reid
