Reggae Boyz head for Peru friendly today

Jamaica's senior men's national football team will travel to Peru on Monday to take on their counterparts from that country in an international friendly on Thursday, January 20 in Lima.

The 22-man squad, which contains a blend of youth and experience, trained for the last four days at The University of the West Indies-Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence under the direction of new Head Coach Paul Hall.

Kaheem Parris is unavailable and has been replaced by Maliek Howell.

The delegation will leave in two groups. The first group of 12 departs Kingston for Miami at 8:00 am before leaving Miami at 2:00 pm for Lima, Peru, while the second group of 17 is scheduled to depart Kingston at 2:58 pm for Panama City, where they will depart for Lima at 8:55 pm.

This is the only warm-up game that Hall will have before the next World Cup Qualifying window, which comes up next week, starting with a game against Mexico at the National Stadium on January 27. They will then play Panama away on January 30, before returning home to face Costa Rica on February 2.

The group of players is comprised of Jeadine White, Demar Rose, Amal Knight, Dwayne Miller, Oquassa Chong, Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Je-Vaughn Watson, Kemar Lawrence, Tevin Shaw, Ramone Howell, Devon Williams, Devonte Campbell, Lamar Walker, Jourdain Fletcher, Peter Vassell, Dwayne Atkinson, Deshane Beckford, Maliek Howell, and Alex Marshall.

The rest of the delegation is as follows: Gregory Daley, head of delegation; Paul Hall, head coach; Wendell Downswell, director of football; Warren Barrett, goalkeeper coach; Lamar Morgan, physical trainer; Roy Simpson, team manager; Dr Kevin Christie, physiotherapist; Rory Rhoden, masseuse; Norman Stone, equipment manager.