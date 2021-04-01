Reggae Boyz keen to finalise wage negotiations with JFF

Members of the Jamaica senior men's football team, the Reggae Boyz, have made a counterproposal to the Jamaica Football Federation's (JFF) offer in their ongoing negotiations over remuneration for the Concacaf Gold Cup, International Friendlies and Fifa World Cup Qualifiers while saying their issues were not limited to payment “but involve other critical matters related to administrative governance and player welfare”.

The counter-offer which asked for between US$2,000 and US$3,000 per game plus bonuses was included in a press release that they said would help “clarify sentiments expressed in the public domain regarding the position of select national players in their negotiations with the Jamaica Football Federation”.

The counterproposal, which was sent to the JFF on March 8, is asking for US$2,000 for the Gold Cup plus bonuses, in response to the JFF's offer of $500 per match; US$3,000 plus bonuses for the World Cup Qualifiers, more than the JFF's offer of $2,000 per match, as well as US$2,000 per match for Concacaf Top 5 International Friendlies and US$3,000 for top 30 ranked Fifa teams.

The release also said “sentiments expressed in the public domain” had seem excessive, but hastened to add, “the proposed terms which are not confined to money are within normal standards for players at the international level”.

The release added: “The players and their representatives have maintained dialogue and exchanged written communication with the JFF through their legal counsel in an effort to resolve long-standing contractual issues... The players have also proposed a negotiating regime for managing communication and disputes in an effort to mitigate the risk of unwarranted conflict that becomes a distraction for all the stakeholders.”

The players also said with two months to go for preparation, they are keen to finalise the negotiations with the federation and appreciate that the coaching staff require closure to this issue so that they can select their best possible team.

They therefore trust that the federation will meet them on the path to resolution in the country's best interest and “remain committed to making Jamaica proud”.

