On to the next one!

Though Friday's disappointment in El Salvador lingers, the Reggae Boyz have turned attention to tomorrow's World Cup qualifier versus United States at the National Stadium where 5,000 supporters are allowed to attend.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 in the afternoon.

The Boyz, who lost 0-2 away to USA in the reverse fixture last month and have endured a patchy campaign thus far, need all the advantage they can get.

Following Friday night's 1-1 result inside the Estadio Cuscatlán, where they conceded a 90th-minute equaliser, the Jamaicans have mustered a total of six points from seven matches to lie sixth in the eight-team qualifying table.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scored for the Jamaicans in minute 82 before Alex Roldan replied for the Salvadorans at the death.

“We should have come away with the three points, but unfortunately it wasn't to be. But this is football. It's already past, so we just have to focus on the game on Tuesday,” Boyz striker Shamar Nicholson told the Jamaica Observer after training at the match venue yesterday.

“The fans play a big part in the success of the team. Without the fans it's not the same. Even though the mentality is to win and to work hard, you have to understand that without the fans it's not the same [atmosphere]. When we go away the fans help those teams, and I think fans will play a role in the game on Tuesday,” the 24-year-old Belgian-based player added.

Jamaica's two previous home games in the Octagonal were played behind closed doors as per government's guidelines to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In September, the Boyz crashed to an embarrassing 0-3 loss to Panama. A month later, they put in a vastly improved effort to finish nil-all with Canada.

After extensive lobbying from the Jamaica Football Federation and other stakeholders the Government gave the green light to allow fan entry to the stadium for USA's visit, even though it's a mere fraction of the venue's 28,000 seating capacity.

Right back Oniel Fisher, who turns 30 a week from today, drew parallels with video footage he saw of matches inside 'The Office' during the Reggae Boyz successful campaign to reach the France 1998 World Cup Finals.

“Our supporters are everything and we need the people of our country to stay behind us and to push us. Even though a lot of times we get bad criticism, at the end of the day we still need them to push us.

“Even in the '98 qualifiers the crowd that was here — when I watch the videos it was unbelievable. The crowd that was here was off the chain. That support boosts the players' energy and confidence, having that 12th man behind us. They are going to play an important role also in this game on Tuesday,” he said.

Fisher told the Observer the team remains committed to the dream of qualifying for the World Cup.

“We're motivated and we're staying together as a group. We're all buying into everybody being under one umbrella; move forward to give ourselves a shot at getting to the World Cup. The focus is there, we just need to stay together,” he emphasised.

United States lead the Concacaf qualifying table with 14 points, while Mexico, who are also on 14 points, occupy second place due to an inferior goal difference. Canada (13 points) are third, closely followed by Panama (11).

The Jamaicans, fifth-placed Costa Rica and seventh-placed El Salvador have the same number of points, but are separated by the goal difference tiebreaker. Honduras are last with three points.

Only the top three countries from the region are assured of qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals, with the fourth-place finisher having the chance for another spot via an intercontinental play-off.