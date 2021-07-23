Reggae Boyz prepare toolkit for USA clash

DALLAS, United States — Texas folklore reminds us that back in the historical wild west, the man with the fastest draw and the deadliest aim is usually the one left standing after a gun fight.

They may not do it like that here anymore, but in football being quick and having an eagle's eye for the goal can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz have come to learn that lesson the hard way. They were supreme in overall play, but their assigned marksmen were off target as they went down 0-1 to Costa Rica in their final Group C match of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

There is no better place than Texas to get their aim right.

In Tuesday night's top-of-the-table showdown at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, the Boyz incredibly had 11 shots on target, but were unable to convert any into goals.

The Central Americans, for their part, had only three attempts, with one finding the target, with the sharp-shooting Captain Brian Ruiz demonstrating how it should be done in those situations.

And it was not thought that the Costa Rica goalies were particularly brilliant at their job, but instead that the Boyz trigger men were not as clinical as they ought to have been.

Los Ticos had their starting custodian Leonel Moreira red-carded for handling the ball outside his 18-yard box as he blocked Cory Burke's goal-bound shot.

His place in goal was taken by Esteban Alvarado.

The defeat to Costa Rica may not have hampered the Jamaicans in their quest to go deep in the tournament, but not scoring “easy” chances at this level is a source of headache for Whitmore.

Profligacy in front of the opponents' goal has become symptomatic over the past three group matches, and the collective hope is that the strikers will get it right as they enter the knockout stages of the biennial tournament.

Costa Rica had topped Group C with maximum nine points, while Jamaica followed with six, and by virtue of that, qualified for the quarter-finals.

On Sunday, Jamaica will face mighty USA in the second game at 8:30 pm of an AT&T Stadium final-eight double-header. Costa Rica will open the evening's affair against Canada at 6:00 pm.

Though yesterday's training session was broad-based in approach, there was no doubt that the finishing was a point of special focus.

Under a searing mid-morning sun and heady humidity at University of Dallas, Whitmore and his keen coaching team urged the Boyz on.

But as they were taken through the rigours of the exercises, there were some clean finishing from attackers Andre Gray, Shamar Nicholson, Junior Flemmings, Cory Burke, and others, it was clearly a work in progress.

“The focus is not only on finishing, but it is a concern,” Whitmore told the Jamaica Observer after the one-and-half-hour session.

He said he was “satisfied” with the intensity and the general response to yesterday's programme.

“I was satisfied as the players stepped it up a bit in terms of what they are looking for, so I am very pleased,” Whitmore said.

The former Jamaica captain says he's not concerned about the Texas heat and its potential impact on his players as they train over the next couple of days.

“It does not matter the condition we play in as everybody (other teams) here has to play in it. The players who are here would have known what the condition is going to be and would be aware of every situation.

“We are living in a time now where players know what's happening, so they would Google and know the conditions, the temperature, so I don't think that will necessarily be a concern,” Whitmore asserted.

Looking back at the last game, the Jamaica coach says even though the team lost the match, there were improvement in areas that prior were of concern.

“I wouldn't say I am disappointed because game by game we improved…in the first two games we were somewhat satisfied with the result, but not the performance, but if you flip the script, we played well [against Costa Rica] and we lost the game.

“Again, what we are looking at are things we want to see the players do, and they did that in the Costa Rica game, and for that aspect we were pleased…and the only thing that was [missing] was not scoring.

“In the last couple of games we played, [not scoring] was an aspect that let us down, and if you want to win games, you have to score goals,” Whitmore affirmed.

Against Costa Rica, Jamaica's possession and transition game was on point, which ran contrary to the typical approach used to play Central American teams.

Usually, Jamaica would opt to catch them on the counterattack. But on Tuesday, the Boyz reversed the roles and outplayed Costa Rica by commandeering possession of the ball.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, who did not participate in the team's last game, was not involved in general practice yesterday. Instead, he worked one-on-one on the side lines with physiotherapist Kevin Christie.

Meanwhile, at yesterday's session, the team welcomed back the player who was out after being tested positive for COVID-19.

He has received a third-straight negative PCR test result and was allowed to reintegrate into the group.