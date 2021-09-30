Reggae Boyz squad named for USA assignment

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has named a 23-member Reggae Boyz squad for the Concacaf World Cup final-stage qualifier against the United States in Austin, Texas, on October 7.

The squad, guided by Head Coach Theodore Whitmore, is without outstanding Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, who has a thigh injury, but features West Ham United forward Michail Antonio.

The in-form Antonio, the joint top scorer in the English Premier League with five goals, is expected to be eager to get on track with the Boyz after a debut to forget against Panama in Kingston earlier this month.

The Jamaicans, who also have a home game against Canada on October 10, followed by a fixture against Honduras in San Pedro Sula three days later, are last in the Concacaf octagonal with a lone point.

Their three matches to date have seen them lose 1-2 away to Mexico on September 2, before succumbing to a 0-3 defeat to the Panamanians on September 5. The Reggae Boyz, whose only appearance at the World Cup came at France '98, eventually got off the mark with a come-from-behind 1-1 result in Costa Rica on September 8.

Mexico are top of the eight-team table with seven points, ahead of Canada (five points), United States (five), Panama (five), Costa Rica (two), Honduras (two) and El Salvador (two).

The Concacaf teams in the round robin, home-and-away format are vying for three direct places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.

Squad: Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Dennis Taylor, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Liam Moore, Ethan Pinnock, Alvas Powell, Oniel Fisher, Kemar Lawrence, Javain Brown, Daniel Johnson, Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Bobby Reid, Junior Flemmings, Kemar Roofe, Jamal Lowe, Tyreek Magee, Michail Antonio, Javon East, Shamar Nicholson, Andre Gray.

