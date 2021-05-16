Reggae Boyz target Roofe, bags brace in Scotland

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boyz target Kemar Roofe bagged a brace as champions Rangers thumped Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox Stadium yesterday to end the Scottish Premiership season unbeaten before officially lifting the title for the 55th time.

It was Roofe's fifth double of the season, taking his impressive goal tally to 18.

Asked afterwards if he had enjoyed his two goals, with a smile as he accepted the Man of the Match award Roofe said: “Yes, of course.”

Steven Gerrard's side are the first to go undefeated since Brendan Rodgers' Celtic in 2016-17 as they also emulated their city rivals' 107-year-old clean-sheet record.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis's unfortunate early own goal set Rangers — who finished 25 points clear of deposed Celtic — on the path to victory, with 28-year-old Roofe adding further efforts in the 34th and 60th minutes before Jermain Defoe scored a late fourth.

Manager Gerrard, whose side finished the campaign having gone 26 games without conceding, said: “Some of the numbers the players have posted this season has been really impressive but when the dust settles we'll hit reset to go again. The expectation will go up,but that's what happens at a club like this.”

In Germany, a toe injury has ruled Reggae Boy Leon Bailey, 23, out for the rest of the season, Head Coach Hannes Wolf confirmed ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

In England's Premier League, Che Adams, 24, whose father is Antiguan, set Southampton on the path to a 3-1 victory over relegated Fulham.

Adams' superb finish on 27 minutes, rifling an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola as James Ward-Prowse's free kick dropped at his feet, took his league tally to nine this term, more than doubling the four he managed in 2019-20, his first Premier League season.

Leicester-born Adams has capped a season of top flight improvement with a first Scotland call-up after changing allegiance from England, and netted his first international goal in March's World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands having qualified for the Scots through a maternal grandparent.

In the fifth-tier National League, Simeon Jackson, 34, who was born in Jamaica, scored from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute – but it proved to be only a consolation as lowly King's Lynn Town went down 3-1 at Yeovil Town.

Elsewhere, Sutton United took a big step towards promotion to the English Football League with a 3-0 victory at Maidenhead Town.

Frustrated in the first half, Sutton made the breakthrough in the 65th minute when Donovan Wilson, who is eligible to represent Reggae Boyz, played the ball into the box for David Ajiboye to tuck home.

In the 79th minute Omar Bugiel set up Isaac Olaofe, and Sutton saved the best for last with Louis John scoring from inside his own half in injury time.

The result moves Sutton four points clear with two games to play, although second-place Torquay United have a game in hand.