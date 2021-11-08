Reggae Boyz to assemble in El Salvador today

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz are scheduled to assemble in El Salvador late today, giving Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and his technical staff the option of three full training days before Friday's Concacaf World Cup qualifier against the hosts.

Players based in Europe are to arrive at Norman Manley International Airport this afternoon at which point they will join the local members of the delegation for a charter flight to San Salvador. The other Reggae Boyz, who play club football in the United States and Costa Rica are to fly directly to the El Salvador capital.

The Salvadorans and the Reggae Boyz are slated to clash at Estadio Cuscatlán at 9:00 pm Jamaica time.

Both teams are on five points from six matches, but Jamaica have the edge due to a superior goal difference. The Jamaicans, whose only appearance at the Fifa World Cup Finals came at France 1998, occupy sixth spot in the eight-team table, while El Salvador are seventh.

Mexico lead with 14 points, ahead of United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (eight), and Costa Rica (six). Honduras are last with three points.

The Concacaf octagonal comprises teams playing in a round robin, home-and-away format. Each team will contest 14 matches.

The top three nations in the table will progress automatically to the 2022 World Cup Finals, with the fourth-placed finisher heading to an intercontinental play-off for one more spot to Qatar.

Jamaica's next match is against the US on November 16 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The Jamaica squad for the two qualifiers welcomes the return of English-based players Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, and Ravel Morrison.

The 24-year-old Bailey, who plays for Aston Villa in the premier league, last played for the Boyz at the Concacaf Gold Cup in the summer. He recovered from a thigh injury to feature in his club's last two league games.

West Ham United forward Antonio, 31, is his club's top scorer this season with six goals. His much- anticipated Boyz debut in September was one to forget as Jamaica were embarrassed 0-3 by visiting Panama.

Antonio subsequently declined an invitation during last month's window of three qualifiers because his request to have his personal physiotherapist travel for the games (at the player's expense) was denied by a member of the technical staff. That impasse has been settled and Antonio is expected to travel with his physio to El Salvador.

Morrison, 28, who is signed to Derby County in the second-tier English Championship, has not played for Jamaica since the capitulation against Panama two months ago. The talented former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder was substituted at half-time in that encounter.

In a media release on Saturday, the Jamaica Football Federation said backup goalkeeper Dillon Barnes and attacker Andre Gray are out due to injury and are to be replaced by veteran shot-stopper Dwayne Miller and defender Javain Brown, respectively.

Gray was lively in his substitute appearance in Jamaica's 2-0 win away to Honduras last month. He laid on the assist for Oniel Fisher to score the team's second goal.

Barnes has so far been an unused substitute throughout the final-round qualifying campaign, with outstanding 'keeper and Captain Andre Blake occupying the number one spot.

Jamaica squad — Andre Blake, Jeadine White, Dwayne Miller, Liam Moore, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, Oniel Fisher, Gregory Leigh, Alvas Powell, Javain Brown, Anthony Grant, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Bobby Reid, Junior Flemmings, Cory Burke, Javon East, Shamar Nicholson, Michail Antonio, Kemar Roofe, and Leon Bailey.

The delegation is completed by Baron Watson, head of delegation; Theodore Whitmore, head coach; Paul Hall, assistant coach; Merron Gordon, assistant coach; Warren Barrett, goalkeeper coach; Jason Henry, physical trainer; Lamar Morgan, physical trainer; Roy Simpson, team manager; Derrick McDowell, team doctor; Rory Rhoden, masseur; Devin Lawson, masseur; Kevin Christie, physiotherapist; Norman Stone, equipment manager; Omar Folkes, equipment manager; Karl Thomas, chef; Sanford Carabin, performance video analyst; Earl Bailey, press officer.

— Sanjay Myers