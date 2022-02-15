ITCHING FOR BATTLE

Being crowned National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champion with Washington Spirit late last year, followed by a significant move to Swedish top-flight club AIK Fotboll, represents a decent run of success for Chinyelu Asher.

Those achievements, Asher believes, leave her in good stead for the challenges that lie ahead, as she and her Reggae Girlz teammates hunt a second-consecutive qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

But before the dynamic player turns her attention to that upcoming campaign, she has had the chance to reflect on the recent happenings, including the many adversities which she continues to overcome at this crucial point in her career.

“Last year was definitely a challenging one! I started at a different NWSL club, and found my way back home signing for the Washington Spirit, based in the DMV (District of Columbia/Maryland/Virginia area), where my family lives. It was a lot of moving around and a lot of adversity, team changes, coaching changes, investigations, media and league conflict, etc.

“I also did not see the field as much as I would have wanted, but being able to win the championship really did feel like a team effort that I'm proud of. A storybook ending, for sure,” Asher explained.

“So this [AIK signing] definitely feels like a big move for me. It is my first time in three years going back overseas, and it was done with a lot of intention and purpose to be playing in one of the top five leagues in the world for women and getting game-ready for the qualifiers this year,” she told the Jamaica Observer from her base in Sweden.

Asher's eagerness to get the qualifiers going was very evident, as she pointed out that she is mentally and physically prepared with an aim to build on her current vein of form and, by extension, play another pivotal role in rewriting the Reggae Girlz's name in the annals of Jamaican sporting history.

The 28-year-old and her teammates arrived on the island Monday ahead of Thursday's opening fixture against Bermuda at the National Stadium. They will then be on the road to face Grenada, three days later.

The Girlz are also scheduled to visit Cayman Islands on April 9, before completing the first phase of the Concacaf qualifiers at home to the Dominican Republic on April 12.

“I am just wanting to attack every qualifying game, starting with our first against Bermuda, with a winning mentality,” she said.

“I think we will have a target on our back this year. This is common in the Caribbean, since we traditionally dominate, but physically I think I got some experience when I was overseas and also playing international matches/World Cup in 2019.

“So I feel like I understand how to keep my body in its best and healthiest form while undergoing a lot of travelling and match load. I feel really good,” Asher, who was instrumental in the historic 2019 qualification, noted.

After the first phase action, 30 nations, placed in six groups of five, will battle for six spots in the second phase, with the winner of each advancing to the final competition.

Though they will have the likes of World champions USA and Canada — the top-seeded teams, who earned byes — and possibly Mexico and Costa Rice to contend with in the eight-team tournament, Asher is adamant that the 51st-ranked Reggae Girlz are not to be underestimated and only need to prepare accordingly and trust the process in order to be successful.

The now Vin Blaine-coached side, which boasts a core of players from the 2019 World Cup appearance, is expected to be bolstered by the likes of Chelsea's Drew Spence, Liverpool's Jade Bailey and Paige Bailey-Gayle, among others, pending documentation clearance.

“We aren't as much of an underdog any longer. We're starting to earn our respect in Concacaf and on the international stage in general.

“I think we will have a very competitive squad this year, not just in the Caribbean qualifiers, but in Concacaf as well. I want to really apply the pressure, and demonstrate the potential we've quietly had the last few years, and I think we'll have the squad depth to do just that this year,” Asher said.

That said, the attacking midfielder, who can also play several different positions, believes her flexibility and strong showing in the qualifiers, will go a long way towards achieving her objective at AIK.

“I feel like who I am as a professional will really align with her [AIK coach's] vision for our squad this season, and I'm super-excited for that to begin,” Asher said.

“I love going to new environments and getting to know the area/team and league culture. It's been a really easy transition for me at AIK, and I think that's a testament to the great team culture and staff. I hope to bring my creative style to the team play and I look forward to our finished product when the season begins,” she said.